  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

A Waiting Game

Meet the Immigrant Choosing Prison Over Deportation

Erasto Merino Najera fears returning to Mexico will cost him his life.

By Hayat Norimine 6/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seattle metropolitan final eva va zquez ypx0qv

Image: Eva Vázquez

The last time Erasto Merino Najera sat down at his mother’s dinner table, he was 17 years old. Her mole and tamales were his favorite. She made dozens at a time, a daylong cooking ritual—wrapping the dough and chicken in dried-out corn husks, steaming them in a pot. Those tamales still haunt him 14 years later, every time he digs into the soy meat at the Northwest Detention Center. The felonies he committed in 2003, and his gang affiliation, sealed his fate. 

A green card holder, Najera was tried as an adult, sentenced to 12 years in prison, and finished his sentence two years ago. He could leave. But Najera doesn’t want out. Getting out means deportation, a one-way ticket to a country he’s never called home—Mexico. 

So he stays in a cell by choice, an asylum seeker missing his mother’s meals and playing a waiting game.

Najera is one of about 1,300 detainees, more than 600 Mexican nationals, contained at the detention center that holds both felons and undocumented immigrants. The center, privately owned and operated by GEO Group and contracted through the federal government, is the only one in the Pacific Northwest (and one of the largest in the country). 

Since president Donald Trump took office, there’s been a lingering question of the center’s future—especially since the Department of Homeland Security has said it wants more detention space. For Tacoma officials, the Northwest Detention Center has been a source of frustration; they want Tacoma to be a welcoming city. In March, Tacoma City Council voted to temporarily prevent new or expanded detention centers. 

At the Northwest Detention Center, at least, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they don’t plan to expand. Detentions have actually decreased in the first few months of this year, says ICE acting office field director Bryan Wilcox. In June 2016, Najera and 1,468 other detainees were held at Tacoma’s 1,575-bed center. By April of this year, that number shrank by 161. 

The chances for someone like Najera—“priority one,” high security, deemed a threat to public safety—to succeed in appealing a removal order is slim. Homeland Security deported 451,000 immigrants in its 2016 fiscal year, and 91 percent of those who faced enforcement actions were priority one detainees. An immigration judge ordered Najera’s removal from the country in March; his only hope is for the Board of Immigration Appeals to reverse that decision. He’s had three hearings to appeal for a bond—which would allow him to be released while he applies for asylum—and has been denied every time. At this point, his only chance at freedom is to choose, as others have, to stop trying, to settle for deportation from the only country he’s ever known.

Img 5890 illo vpilar

Erasto Merino Najera has been incarcerated since 2003, originally for crimes he committed as a minor.

Image: Hayat Norimine and Seattle Met


Najera’s not innocent. He knows that. President Trump would likely call him a “bad hombre.” When Najera read that phrase in USA Today in prison he laughed. 

He was four years old when his mother brought him from Guerrero, in southeastern Mexico, to California. After a series of moves from school to school—where there were few Latino children, where he was called the N-word—he found a Hispanic community at a high school in Springfield, Oregon. When he was 15 a friend invited him over to his home, and that’s how he was introduced to the Hang Out BoyZ. He got “jumped in” (beat up) as initiation. To pass the time they drank Coronas and smoked meth. 

On the night of October 28, 2003, 17-year-old Najera-—drunk, high, and armed with a gun—accompanied an older friend and robbed three convenience stores. He was convicted of four counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm in Lane County, Oregon. 

His parents blame themselves for the trouble he got into; they were too busy working to be there for him, they tell him. Najera disagrees. 

He holds only himself responsible for having to grow up in prison, held in the confines of various cells and, when he got in prison fights, in solitary confinement. Although he says he’s done with crime, his ties to the Hang Out BoyZ are etched into his skin: “HOBZ” on his knuckles, “Sureños” on his right eyebrow. Other tattoos appear on his arms, neck, chest, legs, and face. That could be a death sentence in Mexico, where rival gangs may see the tattoos. 

Worse, in Mexico it would be obvious to those gang members that he’s not one of them. He’s told he has the mannerisms of someone from the U.S., the stiff Spanish language skills of a Chicano who’s far more American than Mexican. He’s unwanted on both sides, he says. “Society rejects.” 

Had he not gone to prison, he would’ve been a naturalized citizen by now, like his parents. 

Among the gang tattoos, Najera had “Hasta la muerte” inked on his arm. And until death he’ll make the most of his experiences, he told me on May Day, as we sat in a small, white-walled room in the detention center. Things happen for a reason. If he hadn’t been sent to prison, he never would have corrected his ways. He likely would’ve died from an overdose. 

And yet: “That’s a hell of a blessing, 12 years in prison,” Najera told me after our first meeting, as we continued our conversation by phone over the next several weeks; he often called me at night from a detention center phone. In November 2016, when the immigration judge denied his bond appeal, Najera returned to his cell at the detention center, and his patience boiled over. He threw his immigration paperwork against the wall, kicked his box of belongings, cursing until his cellmates came to check on him. He had gotten his hopes up. He was tired of waiting.

In a few months, Najera will hear back about his asylum appeal. He expects to get denied. If so, maybe he’ll give up, agree to deportation, and, with that, sign away his right to stay in the country.

“I know I could do better. I know I can succeed out there,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I’m in here fighting, I want that chance. I won’t take it for granted.”

Najera has designed many of his own tattoos, and he told me he dreams of opening his own tattoo shop. He wants to be there for his dad, who’s been battling cancer for years. His younger sister’s engaged, and he wants to be at her wedding. He wants a family. It’s both a blessing and a curse, he says, that he doesn’t have kids to think about in prison.

He’s a felon, but he’s not that guy anymore. You could argue he never really was; just a kid who found the wrong friends. One night, during our third conversation, he told me he hadn’t spoken to a stranger in a long time, and he was embarrassed. He felt vulnerable. By the end of a fourth or fifth phone call, I finally admitted that when I first met him—for the first few seconds—I was afraid of him, a thick, five-foot-five, 200-pound high--level offender covered in tattoos. He seemed more than a little surprised.

“What, you thought I was like some kind of thug or something?” he asked repeatedly with a laugh. “I think I was a lot more afraid of you than you were of me.”

Filed under
Immigration
Show Comments

Related Content

PubliCalendar

PubliCalendar: The Multicultural Population. And Ronald Reagan Too.

09/02/2014 By Kristen Farnam

Past in Present

We’ve Seen What Happens When an Ethnic Group Is Seized by Executive Order

01/19/2017 By Madeline Ostrander

Jolt

Friday Jolt: Immigrants and PACs

01/27/2012 By Afternoon Jolt

City Hall

Federal Judge's Block on Trump Could Help Seattle's Case

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—With Double the Restaurants

12:30pm By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers in the Central District and Satay in Phinney Ridge

06/09/2017 By Amber Wright

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

06/08/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

8:00am By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

12:03pm By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

8:00am By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

A Waiting Game

Meet the Immigrant Choosing Prison Over Deportation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Demise of the Seattle Traffic Jam?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Meet the Neighbors

Amazon Invites a Homeless Shelter Inside Its South Lake Union Campus

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

2:15pm By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

10:00am By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

8:00am By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

8:00am By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

8:00am By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

8:00am By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

8:00am By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe