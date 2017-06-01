  1. Eat & Drink
Soon Soon Soon

Rachel's Ginger Beer Slated to Open Next Week in U Village

But first: lemonade stands.

By Rosin Saez 6/1/2017 at 8:30am

Rgb u v bpqyyf

Coming soon indeed. The latest RGB lands next to one the largest and busiest Starbucks in Washington.

Image: Rachel's Ginger Beer

We’ve been in straight-up countdown mode since January, awaiting the arrival of Rachel’s Ginger Beer in U Village accompanied by Ma‘ono hot fried chicken sandwiches. There might not be a better warm weather combo: spicy sandos and icy ginger beer—make it a mule and you have the makings of an ideal post-shopping drink (or hey, pre-shopping if that’s more your speed).

Whatever your imbibing agenda, the latest outpost of Rachel Marshall’s temple of ginger brew opens next week. Per Marshall, it’s looking like Friday, June 9 just may be the day, should final inspections go as planned.

Official open or no, ginger beer shall be had by all. Marshall says there will be popup lemonade stands pouring ginger beer out front, during U Village’s annual Sidewalk Sale, which runs June 1–4. Catch them outside from about 2 to 6. 

Once open though, you’ll see those familiar summery-yet-all-weather beverages, both alcohol-blessed and non. There will be the usual lineup of colorful standbys plus some new flavors, like  honeydew-mint. On the cocktail end, you’ll still be able to build your own mules and the like, but two new drinks will be U Village exclusives: a soju mule made with strawberry lychee ginger beer and a schorlé, a German-inspired spritzer, here made with sparkling rosé, aromatic bitters, elderflower, and served over crushed ice.

While Sunset Fried Chicken remains at RGB on 12th Ave, here Ma‘ono will be the resident purveyor of fried chicken. Chef Mark Fuller says the menu will be modest in size, but big in holy-hot-damn flavor. His fried chicken sandwiches, inspired by the Nashville hot chicken variety, will come in range of spice levels. Beyond those sandwiches, look for potatoes in some form—either French fries or jojos—plus Ma‘ono’s signature mac-and-kimcheese, a vegetarian shiitake chili (so you can indulge in chili fries, of course), a fried tofu sandwich, and a couple of salad options. For dessert, banana pudding, the creation of which includes vanilla wafers and freeze-dried bananas. There might even be some interesting soft serve ice cream collaborations afoot later this summer.

 

Rachel's Ginger Beer, U Village
