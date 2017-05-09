  1. Eat & Drink
Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

The Pike Place Market sandwich destination won't renew its lease.

By Allecia Vermillion 5/9/2017 at 1:05pm

Meatball kdi74w

Fare thee well, glorious meatballs. 

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Well this just sucks. Owner Miles James says that Dot's, his Pike Place Market sandwich counter and butcher shop, will serve its final porchetta sandwich this week.

James dispensed with the usual euphemisms and explained on Facebook that he's not renewing his lease, and straight-up needed more business to keep things afloat. The chef and butcher, who endeared himself to Seattle's carnivorous population with his popular Dot's Deli in Fremont (another place whose run was all too brief), has been running his shop solo of late. This sounds both grueling and untenable.

James's porchetta has become his calling card, but I was always partial to the meatball sandwich; Dot's was an easy inclusion in our most recent accounting of the 100 Best Restaurants in Seattle.

Dot's last day of business will be Friday, May 12, unless things sell out before then. 

 

Pike Place Market, Miles James, Closings, Dot's Delicatessen
