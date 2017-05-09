  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

Local takes on LA's fresh styles—because sometimes dressing like it's 70 and sunny is all we have.

By Jack Kelly 5/9/2017 at 9:00am

Likelihood g2tiia

LA style down to your toes. Nab a pair of sneaks at Capitol Hill's Likelihood.

Image: Likelihood

Opening Ceremony made its New Yorker debut earlier this year and streetwear has arguably never been more visible. As a look cultivated across music videos, subreddits, and Instagram feeds, streetwear is often associated with the cultural centers of New York, LA, and London. Seattle, however, holds its own when it comes to stores that serve the, at least slightly LA-inspired, aesthetic. Nodding to workwear (think of the best fitting pair of Dickies you’ve ever seen), comfort oriented, not afraid of high-low collaboration (how about a Champion logo hoodie for over $800), and iconoclastically informal (sneakers, sneakers, sneakers) all describe the current youth culture obsession known colloquially as streetwear.

In our city that admittedly leans liberal, streetwear can carry its own political undertones: fighting the ever-increasing wave of tech uniformity that’s come to define Seattle in recent years. As a look steeped heavily in oversized items, gender nonconformity, and politically charged iconography (think Gosha x Fila hoodies with Cryllic writing), LA-inspired streetwear is no doubt individual and anti-business casual, not to mention placing the wearer in line with the modern day jet setting collective of certified cool kids.

So why not rock a pair of Acne Studios Angus H Twill trousers and a flight jacket (available at Totokaelo and Bait, respectively) next time you’re in the Mamnoon lunch line? These spots across the city can help you achieve it. 

Bait Seattle

Flight jackets by Alpha Industries, Adidas tracksuits that radiate a Euro ambiance, and a healthy section of Adidas x Rick Owens footwear make the Capitol Hill installment of this West Coast chain a solid choice for an athletic vibe. And a dense collection of Vans and standard issue trainers keep it in your budget, too.

Likelihood

The Capitol Hill sneaker spot boasts Adidas x Raf Simmons currently in stock, ’80s-inspired Karhu trainers, and tons of Vans for the eighth grade skate kid that lives in all of us. 

Stussy

A selection of outerwear that is Seattle climate friendly, like satin bomber jackets, hooded ripstops, and track jackets, not to mention a vast array of printed tees that in no way recall the graphic teebonanza of the mid-aughts.

Killion

Affordable millennial pink menswear might be saying enough already, but this fast-fashion brand has a huge selection of “trackers,” their interpretation of track pants-slash-joggers, as well as Instagrammable pastel anoraks and t-shirts to fight the post–American Apparel blues.

Totokaelo

Baggy pants on all genders have made a comeback, from Topshop embroidered mom jeans to Vetements Brioni Trousers and Issey Miyaki black fold knit culottes found at Totokaelo—a selection which allows you to dress for success sans the trip to Brooks Brothers.

Nordstrom

Believe it or not, the Fifth Avenue flagship store stocks a ton of Opening Ceremony mainstays like Acne Studios alongside high fashion standards like St. Laurent and Givenchy. While the national chain might feel more reminiscent of typical shopping mall, this downtown juggernaut is full of pleasant surprises. 

 

Filed under
Stussy, Bait, Likelihood, Nordstrom, Totokaelo, Sneakers, Streetwear
Show Comments
In this Article

Nordstrom

Bath and Beauty, Gift Accessories, Kids Clothes and Toys, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

This is it: the store that started it all. The downtown Seattle Nordstrom is the chain's flagship shop, opened by John W. Nordstrom in 1901. 

Editor’s Pick

Totokaelo

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Savvy stylemaker Jill Wenger successfully launched an online destination women’s shopping site-cum-social networking hangout in tandem with a truly inspiring...

Related Content

Elements of Style

Where to Find the Best Men’s Sneakers for Summer

07/01/2015 By Olivia Tinsley

Style Slide Show

Hit the Road in Fall's Best Looks

10/02/2012 With Laura Cassidy, Amanda Zurita, and Kyle Johnson

Slideshow

15 Accessories for Spring

03/17/2014

Slideshow

Slide Show: 6 Blush Accessories for Spring

03/27/2015

Eat & Drink

A Bunch of Brunches

Where to Dine This Mother's Day

05/08/2017 By Amber Wright

Critic's Notebook

Welcome Back, Pink Door!

05/08/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

05/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Market Matters

The South Lake Union Saturday Market Is Back

05/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Here Are Some Amazing Seattle Croissants

05/04/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

New Beginnings

IGNITE Cocktail Party

05/04/2017

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

05/03/2017

Seattle Met

FaceTime: Faces of Seattle 2017

05/03/2017

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

05/03/2017

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

2017 Elections

State Senator Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

7:22am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Adds 2 Positions to Help Seize Illegal Firearms

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant Wants City to Investigate Allegations of May Day Retaliation

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Could Murray Reconsider His Run for Reelection?

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington State's Congressional GOP Respond to Their Votes on Health Care

05/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Judge Orders $5,000 Fine Against Murray Accuser's Attorney

05/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

9:00am By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe