  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Market Matters

Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

The new season brings leavened loaves from Sea Wolf Bakery, award-winning cheeses from Glendale Shepherd, and honey from Seola Bee Company.

By Amber Wright 5/9/2017 at 10:40am

Qafm 2016 p6qb4i

The Queen Anne Farmers Market is every Thursday from June 1 through Oct 12.

Image: k.mae studios

This year’s round of Seattle farmers markets brings an abundance of fresh greens and colorful crops—not to mention artisan prepared foods, cheeses, and meats. As each of the city's markets debuts for the season, don’t be surprised if, at first, you don’t see as many local growers: Our wettest winter ever affected more than our just spirits, it delayed our seeds too. But here's what's new at markets around town.

University District

Saturdays, 9–2pm, year-round
Still the largest of the Seattle farmers markets, the U District is bringing in some new friends this season. Sea Wolf Bakery, which in the past has not been a part of the market scene, will be a regular Saturday vendor this year. Amazing, considering brothers Kit and Jesse Schumann opened their brick and mortar in Fremont last August. Brothers and Company joined the lineup with homemade ramen and tacos made on-site. Hierophant Meadery will be returning this year with their Washington bee–produced honey mead; owners Jeremy and Michelle Kyncl are herbalists who flavor their meads with unlikely suspects like rose, chamomile, elderberry, and hawthorn. According to Chris Curtis, director of Seattle Farmers Markets, they always have a line. 

Columbia City

Wednesdays, 3–7pm, May 3–Oct 11
Down in south Seattle, this market has to be the most energetic. The adjacent lawn makes an excellent place to enjoy a cup of market favorite Mistery Bay Clam Chowder, which serves both traditional and dairy-free seafood goodness. New to Columbia City is Vashon Island’s Burton Hill Farms (serving goat and blue cheeses), Seola Bee Company, John’s Kimchee, and Greenwood Cider, which serves cider sourced from local PNW forests and abandoned orchards.

Lake City

Thursdays, 3–7pm, June 8–Oct 5
Lake City is the only market in the Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance to be able to accommodate food trucks, which means Mo Pockets will be throwing their truck in park and serving traditional Chinese sandwiches.  Liberation Bakery will sell gluten-free, paleo, and locally sourced pastries, while Cereal Box Bakery will have loaves of bread made from northwest-grown wheat. Growing Washington, Mystic Kombucha, and Kale Love will also be returning every week. 

Phinney Ridge

Fridays, 3:30–7:30pm, June 2–Oct 6
Opening June 2, Phinney Ridge will have produce from newcomers Chubby Bunny, which specializes in organic row crops, and Tonnemaker Farm, who is usually first to have ripe cherries and peaches in the summer months. Rathbone and Moore, who have been around for 100 years, will serve the market's need for poultry and eggs, something market director Chris Curtis says is hard to come by. As for libations, Finnriver Cider will hail from Port Townsend to offer hard ciders that are made with PNW organic apples. 

Queen Anne

Thursdays, 3–7:30pm, Jun 1–Oct 12
This farmers market’s location puts itself right in the middle of the family friendly neighborhood; so much so that this Thursday night market is rolling out “Roots to Shoots,” an educational program for kids ages three to 12. Kiddos will learn about growing plants and produce, and will receive $2 to spend on fruits and veggies at the market. Popular returning vendors include Tonnemaker Family Orchard, Skagit Sun, Mcintyre Farms, and Sky Harvest Produce—and while the kids can’t spend their veggie money at Atwood Ale, you can on the beers they brew on site in Blaine using ingredients straight from their own farm. 

West Seattle

Sundays, 10–2pm, year-round
This Sunday market in the heart of Junction is home to many popular and award-winning products, including market staple Pampeana Empanadas (expect a line). Whistling Train Farm, which is in the process of downsizing in Kent, attends few markets, this being just one of two—while Bainbridge Vineyards and Lowercase Brewing will also set up a tent. As for award winning, Glendale Shepherd from Whidbey Island will be at the market with various cheeses and yogurts, among them winners of the 2016 Washington Artisan Cheese and The 2014 Good Food Award. 

Capitol Hill

Sundays, 11–3pm, year-round
The colorful neighborhood's market returns with fan favorites Ellenos Greek yogurt, Seattle Pops, Rachel’s Ginger Beer (we wish she’d bring some Ma’ono fried chicken along) and El Chito tamales. New to the market is Golden Glen Creamery from Bow, WA, who works exclusively with cows. They will bring along specialty cheddar, gouda, and parmesan cheeses as well as butter and creme fraiche every Sunday.

Filed under
Farmers Markets
Show Comments

Related Content

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma‘ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Gluten-Full News

Oh, Happy Day: Sea Wolf Bakery Will Open in Fremont This Month

08/05/2016 By Rosin Saez

Lunch Hour

Pike Place Express Farmers Markets Return in June

05/29/2013 By Cassandra Callan

Summer in the City

Found at West Seattle Farmers Market

08/15/2011 By Heather Fink

Eat & Drink

Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

05/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Matters

Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

05/09/2017 By Amber Wright

A Bunch of Brunches

Where to Dine This Mother's Day

05/08/2017 By Amber Wright

Critic's Notebook

Welcome Back, Pink Door!

05/08/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

05/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

New Beginnings

IGNITE Cocktail Party

05/04/2017

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

05/03/2017

Seattle Met

FaceTime: Faces of Seattle 2017

05/03/2017

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

05/03/2017

News & City Life

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

State Senator Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Adds 2 Positions to Help Seize Illegal Firearms

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant Wants City to Investigate Allegations of May Day Retaliation

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Could Murray Reconsider His Run for Reelection?

05/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington State's Congressional GOP Respond to Their Votes on Health Care

05/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe