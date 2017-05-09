Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

The Queen Anne Farmers Market is every Thursday from June 1 through Oct 12. Image: k.mae studios

This year’s round of Seattle farmers markets brings an abundance of fresh greens and colorful crops—not to mention artisan prepared foods, cheeses, and meats. As each of the city's markets debuts for the season, don’t be surprised if, at first, you don’t see as many local growers: Our wettest winter ever affected more than our just spirits, it delayed our seeds too. But here's what's new at markets around town.

University District

Saturdays, 9–2pm, year-round

Still the largest of the Seattle farmers markets, the U District is bringing in some new friends this season. Sea Wolf Bakery, which in the past has not been a part of the market scene, will be a regular Saturday vendor this year. Amazing, considering brothers Kit and Jesse Schumann opened their brick and mortar in Fremont last August. Brothers and Company joined the lineup with homemade ramen and tacos made on-site. Hierophant Meadery will be returning this year with their Washington bee–produced honey mead; owners Jeremy and Michelle Kyncl are herbalists who flavor their meads with unlikely suspects like rose, chamomile, elderberry, and hawthorn. According to Chris Curtis, director of Seattle Farmers Markets, they always have a line.

Columbia City

Wednesdays, 3–7pm, May 3–Oct 11

Down in south Seattle, this market has to be the most energetic. The adjacent lawn makes an excellent place to enjoy a cup of market favorite Mistery Bay Clam Chowder, which serves both traditional and dairy-free seafood goodness. New to Columbia City is Vashon Island’s Burton Hill Farms (serving goat and blue cheeses), Seola Bee Company, John’s Kimchee, and Greenwood Cider, which serves cider sourced from local PNW forests and abandoned orchards.

Lake City

Thursdays, 3–7pm, June 8–Oct 5

Lake City is the only market in the Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance to be able to accommodate food trucks, which means Mo Pockets will be throwing their truck in park and serving traditional Chinese sandwiches. Liberation Bakery will sell gluten-free, paleo, and locally sourced pastries, while Cereal Box Bakery will have loaves of bread made from northwest-grown wheat. Growing Washington, Mystic Kombucha, and Kale Love will also be returning every week.

Phinney Ridge

Fridays, 3:30–7:30pm, June 2–Oct 6

Opening June 2, Phinney Ridge will have produce from newcomers Chubby Bunny, which specializes in organic row crops, and Tonnemaker Farm, who is usually first to have ripe cherries and peaches in the summer months. Rathbone and Moore, who have been around for 100 years, will serve the market's need for poultry and eggs, something market director Chris Curtis says is hard to come by. As for libations, Finnriver Cider will hail from Port Townsend to offer hard ciders that are made with PNW organic apples.

Queen Anne

Thursdays, 3–7:30pm, Jun 1–Oct 12

This farmers market’s location puts itself right in the middle of the family friendly neighborhood; so much so that this Thursday night market is rolling out “Roots to Shoots,” an educational program for kids ages three to 12. Kiddos will learn about growing plants and produce, and will receive $2 to spend on fruits and veggies at the market. Popular returning vendors include Tonnemaker Family Orchard, Skagit Sun, Mcintyre Farms, and Sky Harvest Produce—and while the kids can’t spend their veggie money at Atwood Ale, you can on the beers they brew on site in Blaine using ingredients straight from their own farm.

West Seattle

Sundays, 10–2pm, year-round

This Sunday market in the heart of Junction is home to many popular and award-winning products, including market staple Pampeana Empanadas (expect a line). Whistling Train Farm, which is in the process of downsizing in Kent, attends few markets, this being just one of two—while Bainbridge Vineyards and Lowercase Brewing will also set up a tent. As for award winning, Glendale Shepherd from Whidbey Island will be at the market with various cheeses and yogurts, among them winners of the 2016 Washington Artisan Cheese and The 2014 Good Food Award.

Capitol Hill



Sundays, 11–3pm, year-round

The colorful neighborhood's market returns with fan favorites Ellenos Greek yogurt, Seattle Pops, Rachel’s Ginger Beer (we wish she’d bring some Ma’ono fried chicken along) and El Chito tamales. New to the market is Golden Glen Creamery from Bow, WA, who works exclusively with cows. They will bring along specialty cheddar, gouda, and parmesan cheeses as well as butter and creme fraiche every Sunday.