Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

Charly Bliss at the Vera Project, the Seventh Art Stand acts in solidarity, and Peter Silberman performs his first solo album.

By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams 5/9/2017 at 1:40pm

Peter c2nzzr

Peter Silberman returns to the stage.

Photo courtesy Peter Silberman Facebook 

Tue, May 9
Charly Bliss
The newest addition to Barsuk Records family, Charly Bliss lives up to the name with wonderfully sweet pop rock. The group’s new album Guppy buzzes with infectious hooks and wide-eyed glee (the appropriately blissful single “Glitter” is easily one of the best songs so far in 2017). Get caught up in Charly Bliss’s musical sugar rush when they travel to Vera Project to play with Dude York and Gobbinjr. The Vera Project, $10

Thru May 25
The Seventh Art Stand
The cinematic community comes together all across the U.S. to make a stand against Islamophobia in the wake of the the Trump administration's proposed travel ban. In an act of solidarity, the Northwest Film Forum—in partnership with movie theaters and communities from all over our country—will screen films from countries affected by the recent events. Movies that will be shown include Iraqi Odyssey, by an Iraqi filmmaker who wished to capture the obstacles that have prevented the democratic dreams of his people to become reality, and Yemeniettes, the story of three Yemeni teenagers whom participate in an entrepreneurship competition.  Northwest Film Forum, Free 

Thur, May 11
Sherman Alexie Loves
Poet, novelist and performer Sherman Alexie has built his career by tapping into his experiences as a Native American. He has authored 26 books to date including a picture book, a young adult novel, a collection of short stories, and his most recent memoir, You Don't Have to Say you Love Me. In a three-part series, Sherman Alexie Loves, the award-winning writer will have conversations with some of his favorite authors. Alexie heads to SAL for the first installment of the series, titled First Love which will feature authors' Patricia Park, Ariel Schrag, and Sunil Yapa. Seattle Arts and Lectures, $20

Fri, May 12
Peter Silberman 
After suffering an injury that lead to a temporary loss of hearing, singer/songwriter Peter Silberman packed up and left his noisy Brooklyn home for a more private residence in Upstate New York. After a little time, the Antlers' former singer slowly sank back into the rhythm of composing music again, starting first with an acoustic guitar and soft whisper-singing. From this came his first solo album, Impermanence, which focuses on the beautifully silent moments between words as opposed to the words themselves. Songs on the album such as "New York", "Maya", and "Karuna" are often described as sparse and minimal, a quality Silberman uncovered in his time during recovery. Ballard Homestead, $15–$18

Sun, May 14
National Geographic Live: Mankind to Mars
Thanks to interest in space travel from the private sector, the question isn’t if man will go to Mars...but how soon? For Mankind to Mars, space expert Andrew Fazekas (AKA the Night Sky Guy) lays out the possible harsh scientific realities of humankind’s first Mars mission with the aid of visuals from National Geographic Channel’s Mars miniseries and interviews with other experts. Benaroya Hall, Free 

