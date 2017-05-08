Where to Dine This Mother's Day

Goldfinch Tavern's modern digs and watery views make for a memorable Mother's Day brunch. Image: Courtesy Goldfinch Tavern

For $45 a person enjoy a set menu of asparagus salad with lemon aioli and boquerones, halibut served with baby artichokes, English peas, Israeli cous cous, and a pea vine salad. Don’t forget the strawberry rhubarb pie to finish out the night.

On Saturday, Lark is hosting a floral arranging class, mimosas included. Then on Sunday, chef John Sundstrom has put together a menu including bread pudding French toast, Dungeness crab benedict, and cold-smoked salmon all for $32 a person.

You decide which sounds more exciting: a three-course brunch menu, or a drink menu full of Bloody Mary’s and bellinis? Chandlers has both. For $39 a person, the three courses include items like a crab omelet, Chandler’s steak, or Queen Charlotte Island Salmon. As for bellinis you have a choice of white peach, blueberry, pink guava, blood orange, or pomegranate.

This three-course meal from Goldfinch Tavern comes with a complimentary photo booth pic to commemorate the occasion. The $65 brunch will serve everything from Dungeness crab cakes and beef prime rib to fried chicken and biscuits, and of course a trip to the dessert buffet.

Alongside a strawberry and rosemary mimosa, Bainbridge Island's Hitchcock will be serving a menu that includes Neah Bay king salmon with wood-fired Shady Acres brassicas, lentil hummus, and Hidden Cove sprouting mustards, plus butter-poached Yakima asparagus and beet kvass panna cotta with candied cashew.

Across the street at Hitchcock's sibling restaurant, Bruciato, pair your Venetian bellini with Italian eggs benedict or Mom’s pizza: spinach and chevre with radish, greens, lemon, and ricotta cheese.

Typically closed during weekend brunch, chef Ben Godwin is opening his doors special for this Mother’s Day weekend. A French-inspired menu will include omelets with fine herbs, smoked salmon benedict with poached eggs with hollandaise sauce, and bottomless champagne, which is available for $22 a person.

Is mom vegetarian, vegan, or gluten free? This $45 brunch menu is specifically tailored to such preferences with dishes like jackfruit sopas ­(pan-seared Mexican masa cakes topped with pineapple salsa), tropical berry plates, and housemade pastries.

This gastropub is serving up a brunch buffet including an omelet bar, salads, and their famous breakfast potatoes. A little more affordable at $22 a person while kids under four eat free.

James Beard Award-winning Maria Hines has put together a fixed menu for $30: almond and olive oil scones with honey orange butter, a wild mushroom frittata with whipped Black Sheep Creamery brebis, and French toast bites.

Another Maria Hines joint, Tilth will be serving up a fixed brunch as well. With cheddar biscuits and Skagit River sausage gravy and housemade sourdough waffles with rhubarb compote and maple butter, it will be hard to leave feeling hungry. Or leave, period.

Consider this a really late brunch…during dinnertime in fact. From 3 to 9:30, overlook Shilshole Bay with a menu that includes grilled wild king salmon, housemade tagliatelle, and roasted sablefish in sake kasu. Call early to request a coveted spot on the patio.

This steak house takes on brunch with noshes like wild mushroom omelets and Wagyu bavette steak and eggs. Paired with a French 612­–a twist on the French 75–of vodka, pineapple, blackberry, elderflower liqueur, and sparkling wine, mom is bound to feel special.

An all you can dream—er, eat—brunch menu includes scones, muffins, and cakes, alongside a seafood display of California rolls, seasonal poke and ceviche, house-smoked salmon, with entrees like a Beecher’s Flagship potato gratin, green curry clams and mussels, and goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli. For $65 a person, this also includes a dessert buffet with a chocolate fountain, creme brulee, and lemon pound cake.