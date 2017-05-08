  1. Eat & Drink
Welcome Back, Pink Door!

Did absence make the heart grow fonder or what?

By Kathryn Robinson 5/8/2017 at 9:00am

Pink door seattle hxu8ml

Um, did we mention the patio?

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Last night the Pink Door reopened in its new expanded digs on Post Alley, and not a moment too soon for patio weather.

The Door has forever enticed both locals and tourists for its cabaret, its Parisian flea-market chic—and did we mention the patio? But the kitchen overhaul, relocation of the stage, and increased footprint whose construction shuttered the place all spring has made it even more appealing. Best may be the creamy new western expanse of seating, with long sightlines and a brilliant view over market rooftops to the bay. A whole new vibe for the Door. 

Along with, you know, that old wonderful vibe at the Door. Make reservations now…last I checked there were reservations available starting May 9. 

In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Pink Door

$$ Italian 1919 Post Alley

A quarter century ago, it was Seattle’s original cult restaurant, with a the signless entrance in Post Alley that belies the cavernous theatrical dining room...

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream Launch Party

05/02/2017

