Welcome Back, Pink Door!

Um, did we mention the patio? Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Last night the Pink Door reopened in its new expanded digs on Post Alley, and not a moment too soon for patio weather.

The Door has forever enticed both locals and tourists for its cabaret, its Parisian flea-market chic—and did we mention the patio? But the kitchen overhaul, relocation of the stage, and increased footprint whose construction shuttered the place all spring has made it even more appealing. Best may be the creamy new western expanse of seating, with long sightlines and a brilliant view over market rooftops to the bay. A whole new vibe for the Door.

Along with, you know, that old wonderful vibe at the Door. Make reservations now…last I checked there were reservations available starting May 9.