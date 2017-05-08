Wear What When: May 8–14

Meet the makes of Herbivore Botanicals, check out their natural products, and yes, even sip on some requisite LaCroix. Image: Herbivore Bontanicals

Wed, May 10

Herbivore Spring Shopping Event

Still need to do some last minute shopping for mom? Herbivore Botanicals is hosting a Spring Shopping Event at their Belltown office. You'll be able to shop their entire collection while drinking mocktails, courtesy of LaCroix, and other sparkling sips. You'll also be able to talk all things natural beauty with the brand's founders while you're there, as well as receive complimentary gifts to take home with you, including our favorite Rose Hibiscus Face Mist! A refreshing way to bring home a well–deserved gift for mom this Mother's Day.

May 11–13

Bon Voyage Pop-Up Market at Upstream Music Festival

Searching for festival attire that won't leave you looking like you just hopped off the plane at Coachella? Say no more. Bon Voyage is hosting a Pop-Up Market this weekend, directly across from KEXP's center stage. Come dance your way over to find the perfect vintage piece while enjoying other perks like DJs, local vendors, coffee shops, and other treats and surprises. The three-day market rotates daily, so it's definitely worth taking a break from crowd to browse some cool vintage finds.

Thu, May 11

Popup at Chophouse Row

The Capitol Hill Art Walk is held on the second Thursday of each month and features artwork from a variety of local shops. This month, Chophouse Row will be featuring live performances from Kevin Brown Music and DJ Rudy at their pop-up shop! Along with the businesses that make up Chophouse Row (hello, Kurt Farm Shop), the popup will also feature Seattle-based and other local vendors. Grab happy hour on the Hill after work and support local shops!

Sat, May 13

Mercado at Rizom

Flowers galore! Mercado is teaming up with Rizom to host an afternoon of blooms and bouquets. The local floral studio will be teaching tips and tricks on how to create a beautiful bouquet for any occasion, just in time for Mother's Day. Sip champagne, shop the boutique, and leave with a floral arrangement that will make for a very memorable Mother's Day. Tickets include an arrangement and vase.