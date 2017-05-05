  1. Eat & Drink
The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

Plus, Redbook Brewery's Woodinville location will close this summer.

By Rosin Saez 5/5/2017 at 9:28am

18252961 1905574266367598 8637827630583775232 n olvvvl

Brian Canlis (left), Nelson Daquip, Brady Williams, and Mark Canlis looking dapper pre Outstanding Wine Program win. 

Image: Instagram/Canlis

Awards and Accolades

Canlis
After a case of always the nominee, never the bride, the Queen Anne institution has nabbed its first James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program. Cheers to the whole Canlis team! 

Expansion Mode

Henry’s Tavern
The pre- and post-game go-to has two new bar locations in the works. One will be in South Lake Union, housed in the base of an Amazon tower, meanwhile in Bellevue, it’s landing in the new Lincoln Square expansion and bringing 100 taps with it. Look for both to arrive in late summer.

Closing

Redhook Brewery Woodinville
The Seattle Times reported this week that the brewery that once ushered in the craft-beer revival is closing its Woodinville facility on July 1. No official word on the adjoining pub’s fate. In the meantime, we’re tracking Redhook’s forthcoming Capitol Hill brewpub.

Circadia
The restaurant at Seventh and Olive that’s home to plush curved booths, a bevy of glittering chandeliers, and the culinary talents of Garrett Melkonian, closed its doors at the end of April to ponder their next chapter.

Popups

Trophy Cupcakes
Jennifer Shea’s bakery joins the likes of Kai Market and Bar Harbor at 400 Fairview Building as of May 1. It will be open from 10 to 5 as an extended popup which entails cupcakes, naturally— plus macarons, coffee, and select party supplies.

Pantry Alert

Bok a Bok
The White Center hot spot for crisp KFC—Korean fried chicken, that is—has launched a pantry line of its signature sauces. You can now take home bottles of Four Chile Hot, Sesame Soy Garlic, Korean BBQ, and Bok a Bok Ranch ($8 each, available in store).

Go Fund Me

Big Time Brewery
The U District brewery isn’t raising funds for itself, but rather the whole neighborhood. Owner Rick McLaughlin says in a Facebook post, “We are trying to conduct a study that not only might help the U District but also every other neighborhood in Seattle that's about to get upzoned. I am pro-growth, but it needs to be data-driven and have respect to existing community and culture.”

Editor’s Pick

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken

$ Korean 1521 SW 98th St, Ste D

What’s with all the people milling around outside this spare White Center storefront? They’ve come for Korean-style fried chicken—in sandwiches, rice bowls, ...

The Week in Restaurant News: Circadia Shutters and Canlis Wins a James Beard Award

By Rosin Saez

