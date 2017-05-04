The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

Seattle Opera's The Magic Flute provides plenty of colorful musical adventure. Image: Photo Courtesy Rozarii Lynch

Theater

May 6–21

The Magic Flute

In terms of musical world building, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart reached his artistic apex with his opera The Magic Flute. The fantastical tale finds a love-struck prince and his bumbling bird-catcher sidekick using enchanted instruments on a quest to save a captured princess from evil (or so they think). Seattle Opera’s production soars with aid from famed punk fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and her wonderfully colorful (and featherful) costumes. McCaw Hall, $49–$218

Thru May 20

Chitrangada

More than a century after its debut, Indian dance drama Chitrangada remains timeless as ever. Boasting a robust cast of 40, a traditional Indian score, and 11 Indian dance forms, the production tells the tale of a princess and sole heir to Manipur’s throne, raised to protect her people. But will she set aside her uniqueness and duty in favor of a traditional feminine role when she falls for a strong warrior? ACT Theatre, $30–$35

May 5–21

A Midsummer Night's Dream

The glitz of movie musicals from the ’30s and ’40s collides with theater’s most mischievous fairies when Seattle Shakespeare puts on a unique adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The production transports the story of young love complicated by magical meddling from the woods to the backstage of a theater, creating a world of merriment with showgirls, divas, leading men, tap dancing, and even a live jazz band on stage. Cornish Playhouse, $31–$50

Comedy

Thur, May 4

Eugene Mirman

“A lot of people think that kids say the darnedest things, but so would you if you had no education.” —Eugene Mirman. The oddball Sub Pop comedian and voice of Gene on Bob’s Burgers returns for more observational absurdity. Moore Theater, $28

Books & Talks

Thur, May 4

Emily Nussbaum

It’s nearly impossible to argue that we aren’t living in a golden age of television. And while most conversations about TV’s artistic ascendance focus on award-winning hour-long prestige dramas, The New Yorker’s Pulitzer Prize–winning critic Emily Nussbaum likes to think outside of those narrow confines. She’s built her career offering insightful analysis of modern television, often extolling the virtues of less critically heralded programs like Sex and the City and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (though she also adores critical favorites like The Sopranos). Her engaging takes champion detaching conversations from other entertainment mediums (books, film, etc.) to focus on the television as its own sometimes glorious, sometimes awful entity. Nussbaum heads to Town Hall to share her thoughts on modern TV (and the history that made it) as part of Seattle Arts and Lectures’ Women You Need to Know series. Town Hall, $20–$80

Film

Thur, May 4

Cinema Twain

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Val Kilmer done up as Mark Twain for 90 minutes and then ask him in person why, exactly, he decided to do such a thing, Thursday, May 4 provides an unprecedented opportunity. The veteran actor arrives at SIFF Cinema Uptown to screen a filmed version of his one-man show Citizen Twain, with a question-and-answer session afterward. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $39

May 4–14

Translations

While LGBTQ rights and visibility have certainly increased in recent years, the struggle is not over. That’s why Three Dollar Bill Cinema’s Translations: The Seattle Transgender Film Festival is so important. In 2017, the fest doubles in size to become the largest trans film fest in the world. The quickest path to garnering understanding is sharing humanizing stories created by and about transgender people, and what better delivery method than big-screen entertainment? Various venues, Free–$11

Concerts

Thur, May 4

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Formed almost twenty two years ago, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes remain a punk rock’s premiere supergroup cover band. Comprised of Fat Mike (NOFX), Christ Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Joey Cape and Dave Raun (Lagwagon), and Spike Slawson, the collective makes other people’s songs (including, but not limited to, country, Motown, and Japanese pop) so much fun that you might forget about the member’s original bands. After seven genre-spanning studio albums and a host of singles, Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies has collected its favorite tracks for Rake It In: The Greatest Hits. Join the festivities and sing along when the band stops by the Showbox. The Showbox, $22

Fri, May 5

PJ Harvey

She’s no hermit, but beloved genre-melding British alt songstress PJ Harvey rarely tours the States. She’s only made the trip to Seattle twice this millennium (2004 and 2009), meaning local fans have yet to hear live versions of songs from her Mercury Prize–winning Let England Shake or its American-degradation centric follow-up, The Hope Six Demolition Project. Add in songs from touchstone albums like Rid of Me and To Bring You My Love, and you’ve got a can’t-miss rarity of a rock show. WaMu Theater, $60

Special Events

Sat, May 6

iFest

Indie gaming comes to the people when iFest brings innovative minds from video, board, and card gaming together under the Armory’s roof for a free day of fun-filled discovery. With dozens of previously unseen titles on display, it’s a chance to see the creative passion poured into the DIY projects and interact with the games’ actual creators. Seattle Center Armory, Free

Food & Drink

May 4–14

Seattle Beer Week

Sun’s out. Special summer ales and lagers are being released. Seattle Beer Week is indeed upon us. For 10 days, breweries and beer halls will fill up with hopheads of all sorts, hosting events throughout the week, among them: pregame Mariner’s Brewery Night at Safeco Field, Beer Can Derby at Pine Box, Brew-B-Que at Ravenna Brewing which entails 150 pounds of smoked pork. But it all officially kicks off at Flat Stick Pub in Pioneer Square at 4:30. Various venues, Free

Sun, May 7

Taco Libre Truck Showdown

Head to Fremont for this full-on taco festival spanning two blocks along the canal. Expect around 40 food trucks and booths vying for the coveted Best Taco in Seattle title. Fremont, Free