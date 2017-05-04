  1. Eat & Drink
The South Lake Union Saturday Market Is Back

New location, new popups, same food lover’s paradise. It kicks off May 6.

By Rosin Saez 5/4/2017 at 3:05pm

Slu market eegi4a

The SLU Saturday Market is back as of May 6.

Image: South Lake Union Saturday Market

Last year, Ryan Reiter launched an open-air food hall along Ninth Ave in South Lake Union, a developing neighborhood punctuated by high-rises and tech campuses. There’s not much in the way of a farmer’s market scene, but Reiter, whose family has long organized the Ballard Farmers Market and Fremont Sunday Market, still wanted to bring something different to the area.

“The goal is to make it like a fun food camp almost,” says Reiter. Leave your sleeping bags at home, folks, but do bring a sense of adventure. This time around, the South Lake Union Saturday Market will have near-weekly rotating themes, like Night Market or Island Style or Ice Cream Social. Those Saturdays will have popups with 10 to 15 local shops gathered for the one-off event. Take the Ice Cream Social on July 29, when Sweet Bumpas, Susu Thai Rolled Ice Cream, Snoqualmie Ice Cream, and perhaps even the soon-to-be-in-Seattle scoop shop Salt and Straw will converge for a frozen dessert–filled day.

Other changes include location. Making way for construction, the market will move off its previous Ninth Ave spot to the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn a mere five feet away. The SLU Saturday Market will maintain its outdoor food market vibes with 40 booths dedicated to food vendors like Puffle Up (Hong Kong–style puffed waffles), Fire and Scrape, and Ono Bakery bringing the ube-infused Hawaiian baked goods. Other booths will have fresh items, crafts, or take-away pantry goods such as honey from Shipwreck Apiaries and even caviar from Ballard Caviar Company.

It all officially launches this Saturday, May 6, from 10 to 5pm. Keep tabs of those popups and food truck roundup events at the South Lake Union Saturday Market Facebook page.

 

Eat & Drink

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

