Here Are Some Amazing Seattle Croissants

(And wait till you taste Bainbridge Island’s.)

By Kathryn Robinson 5/4/2017 at 9:00am

Ccc jjub63

A pan of freshly baked croissants. At Coquette on Bainbridge Island. 

Image: Facebook

In this month’s Seattle Met, we talk up Coquette Bake Shop and Creamery, the pretty little French cart along Winslow Way that has become the toast of Bainbridge Island for its cinnamon buns, its baguette sandwiches, its brand new blueberry lemon curd hand pies (“We call them pop tarts,” says co-owner Jerry Childers)…but mostly, its croissants. Really, go get on the ferry for one. Co-owner Tristen Childers bakes them the Parisian way, with a million layers, each of them butter-rich, and a crisped and shattering exterior. Some have chocolate inside; others are almond-flavored. The basic—Coquette’s gateway drug—is plenty sufficient, all by itself.

Oh, and as if six days a week and a newborn weren’t enough for the Childers family—and the baby is child number four—they’ve recently opened Mondays too, 8am to 4pm. Just like all the other days of the week. 

If Bainbridge isn't in your orbit, Seattle has in the last few years become somewhat mighty in the croissant department. At Ines Patisserie on Capitol Hill, the croissants are sort of featherweight and delectable; the almond ones even better. Also on Capitol Hill, Neil Robertson makes textbook croissants at his Crumble and Flake, including a rather ridiculously fantastic one with smoked paprika and cheddar. Coyle’s Bakeshop in Greenwood is a French bakery where the croissants are uncommonly crispy and come in a gruyere-and-ham stuffed version.

Finally, Cafe Besalu, in Ballard, stunned the city last month with its news that its owners would be leaving it in new hands at the end of this month. So get in there already, for your last taste of one of the finest exemplars of a perfectly structured, perfectly flavored croissant. Then hope the new owners took good notes.

Bakeries, Restaurants, Coquette, Croissants
Cafe Besalu

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 5909 24th Ave NW

A cheap spot to grab artisan baked goods in Ballard, Café Besalu slings everything from ginger biscuits to orange current-brioche to quiche Lorraine for its ...

Coyle's Bakeshop

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 8300 Greenwood Ave N

At her white-tiled, chandelier-lit bakeshop in Greenwood, Rachael Coyle mixes French patisserie tradition with Americana and a dash of England’s baking cultu...

Crumble and Flake

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 1500 East Olive Way

Somehow, former Canlis pastry chef Neil Robertson coaxes a mighty lineup—cheddar paprika croissants, crisply sugared kouign amanns, pink peppercorn shortbrea...

Inés Patisserie

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Coffee Shop 1150 11th Avenue

Coquette Bake Shop & Creamery

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Coffee Shop, Ice Cream 278 Winslow Way E

Bainbridge Islanders have gone collectively insane over this mom-and-pop cart along Winslow Way, where baker Tristen Childers knows precisely how much butter...

