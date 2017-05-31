  1. Arts & Culture
Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

Featuring Japanese prints, cans of dirt, and planetary bodies.

By Darren Davis 5/31/2017 at 1:15pm

Hiroko Yamada, Yawn (2000)

Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries

Contemporary Japanese Printmakers
Davidson Galleries

After months of artist research, outreach, and submissions, Davidson Galleries debuts its second collection of imported prints from contemporary Japanese artists. Featuring 35 names and over 70 prints, the collection showcases the artists' uniformly impressive technical ability in handling the various printing processes, including etchings, lithographs, and wood block. Opening reception at 6pm

Doug Jeck: Body
Traver Gallery

Doug Jeck, Pilate (2015)

Image: Courtesy Traver Gallery

Doug Jeck's work with ceramics often distorts and mutilates the human body into forms that can feel at once beautiful and profane. His new collection of work, Body, features twelve terracotta busts, each with its own soundtrack of a humming human voice. The busts range from the more recognizable and accessible—faces created by the artist, not portraits—to misshapen monstrosities. Opening reception at 5pm

Mini Mart City Park
goCstudio

Coming soon: A former gas station in Georgetown transformed into a community-focused art space and cultural center. But before the official groundbreaking this summer, come celebrate the SuttonBeresCuller project with drinks, view some of the architectural mock ups, and buy a $25 can of dirt from the derelict site. Reception at 5pm

18342352 10155097570272900 5467461538547189960 n g4yn1g

Jennifer Ament, Portal to the Cosmos (2017)

Image: Courtesy Jennifer Ament

Jennifer Ament: Future Prophesies
The Piranha Shop 

Jennifer Ament's first solo exhibition highlights her series of striking encaustics—paintings using pigmented wax. With textures that swirl as if painted on the surface of water, the colors and forms coalesce as planetary bodies and ghostly landscapes. Opening reception at 6pm

