  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

Game on at the Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show, catch three Pacific Northwest Ballet premieres, and spend some time alone with Chastity Belt.

By Seth Sommerfeld 5/31/2017 at 1:34pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Courtesy joshua jensen nagle uesfq4

Image: Courtesy Joshua Jensen-Nagle

Visual Art

Joshua Jensen-Nagle

June 1–24 Nothing screams summer like a sunny beach, and Toronto photographer Joshua Jensen-Nagle has figured out how to capture their inherent nostalgic warmth. As he shifts perspectives from a beachgoer’s gaze to soaring bird’s-eye views of sandy shorelines, the multitude of swimsuits, umbrellas, and beach towels become tiny flickers of exuberant life in colorful dreamscapes. With Endless Summer, Jensen-Nagle looks to capture the blissful spirit of his youthful summers spent on the Jersey shore. Foster/White Gallery, fosterwhite.com

Special Events

Seattle PrideFest 

June 25 Drawing more than 150,000 attendees a year, Seattle PrideFest serves as the country’s largest free Pride event. Following the Pride Parade’s march from downtown, the LGBTQ community and its supporters invade Seattle Center for a day of celebration, music, performances, and rallying around a united vision of inclusiveness. Seattle Center, pridefest.org

Courtesy conner lyons y0r30r

Image: Courtesy Conner Lyons

Concert

Chastity Belt

June 1 Chastity Belt further secures its spot as the soundtrack for being relatively young, discouraged, and aimless in Seattle with the release of I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone. This time around, the group employs a slightly murkier tonal palette for its midtempo rock tunes about hating work, waking up at weird hours, checking your phone too much, and feeling obliged to make the scene just because of the comfort in routine. Julia Shapiro’s vocals still sound detached, but moments of emotional yearning cut through the apathy. The Crocodile, thecrocodile.com

Dance

Pictures at an Exhibition

June 2–11 Pacific Northwest Ballet winds down its season with three works that have never graced its stage. Alexei Ratmansky’s titular Pictures at an Exhibition offers a kinetic art gallery of eclectic dance references. PNB artistic director Peter Boal stages Jerome Robbins’s Opus 19/The Dreamer, which he danced in his New York City Ballet farewell. George Balanchine’s La Source rounds out the bill. McCaw Hall, pnb.org 

Michael che credit matt lief anderson qmyxsx

Image: Matt Lief Anderson

Comedy

Michael Che

“They don’t tell you black lives don’t matter. They hit you with that slick #!$&, ‘Well all lives matter.’ ... That would be like if your wife came up to you and was like, ‘Do you love me?’ And you were like, ‘Baby, I love everybody.’ ” —Michael Che

June 23 The cohost of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” brings his standup and social commentary to Seattle. Neptune Theatre, stgpresents.org

Special Events

Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show

June 9–11 With hundreds of new and vintage games—plus tournaments, industry speakers, and more—the annual Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show provides gamers with a utopian weekend (and a value at $20–$30 per day with free play). Tacoma Convention Center, nwpinballshow.com

Courtesy joan marcus neyyzr

Cabaret comes to life at the Paramount.

Image: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Theater

Cabaret 

June 13–25  More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, the exuberant and tragic musical Cabaret still packs an emotional punch. Set in 1931 Berlin during the rise of the Nazis, the story of lively late-night action at the Kit Kat Klub and the budding romance between cabaret performer Sally Bowles and writer Cliff Bradshaw can never escape the impending historical doom that grows closer with each passing musical number. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.org

Visual Art

Falling in Love. Again.

June 1–July 21 For their new exhibit, Kenyan-German artist couple Mwangi Hutter drew inspiration from art that predates the written tradition—the type with figures burnt into walls with fire. They created a dozen large paintings with bodies presented in stark black-and-white tones. Each form-focused piece captures moments of quiet intimacy—from sensual embraces to sitting in contemplation—as the blurs of paint drip across the canvas. Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, marianeibrahim.com

 
