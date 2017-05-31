Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 31–June 6

Pike Place Market (with its eggplants therein) kicks off its Evening Market May 31. Image: Facebook/Pike Place Market

Wed, May 31

Pike Place Market Evening Market

Later sunsets make for great market-going and a reason to avoid the tourist-filled masses during the day. Pike Place Market will kick off its Second Annual Evening Farmers Market with a celebratory bang: chef demos, live music, activities for the young ones, and a “cabbage smash,” which sounds like the agricultural version of fireworks. all start at 5. The Evening Farmers Market will run from 3 to 7 all way through September 27.

Thu, June 1

Cafe Presse Turns 10

Entering into its double-digit years, the 12th Ave bistro is celebrating all month long. Every Tuesday, from 11 to 10, there will be a two- or three-course prix fixe menu of classic Cafe Presse dishes of yore at those 2007 prices. Wednesdays will have extended Vin Expresse happy hours from 3 to 7. And all month long, a special anniversary cocktail, La Liberté, will be on offer and $5 from each sale will be donated to the ACLU. Then, on June 20, Cafe Presse’s official birthday, mean a five-course, family-style chef’s dinner with plates from its very first menu.

Fri, June 2

National Doughnut Day

If you’re still in a post three-day weekend funk, fresh fried dough is a sure-fire pick-me-up. We have Nine Dang-Good Doughnuts Around Seattle that you may be interested in. Otherwise, Mighty-O Donuts is having a golden ticket giveaway: buy a dozen doughnuts, and if you’ve got a golden ticket, then you just scored a few dozen free treats—and perhaps office MVP.

Fri, June 2

Molly Moon’s Columbia City Opening

The eighth scoop shop in the local brand’s lineup of dessert havens opens this Friday at 3. Kids 12 and under (don’t make them card you, y’all), will get a free kid’s scoop from 3 to 5, then it’s regular hours from there on out: daily from noon to 11pm. While you finish off that waffle cone, peer through the glass wall into the kitchen, where the ice cream making magic happens.

Sat, June 3

Jet City Rosé Experience

Beer geeks may beg to differ, but rosé long ago shed its sweet-and-girly rep to become Seattle’s official drink of summer (though a perfectly valid choice year-round). Thus, globetrotter-turned-winemaker Charles Smith has organized the first-annual Jet City Rosé Experience at his massive Georgetown tasting room. No surprise, his venerable Charles and Charles rosé along with rosy offerings from 20 other Pacific Northwest wineries including DeLille Cellars, Doubleback, Efeste, and Amavi Cellars will all be flowing Saturday afternoon beginning at 1pm. Sustenance will be provided by a slate of local food trucks, including El Camión and the People’s Burger, while The Dusty 45’s, John Doe, and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Wanda Jackson will perform into the night. It’s a sold out event, so things are getting cramped already, but ye brave souls may be able to nab a $30 ticket at the door.

