Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

Tickets for Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors are now available. Stop what you're doing and buy them. Yes, now. A full month ahead of its June 30 opening at Seattle Art Museum.

A deep dive into the contemporary Japanese artist's 65-year career, the exhibition features five of Kusama's unmistakable Infinity Mirror Rooms—spaces comprised entirely of mirrored surfaces (four of which can be entered by visitors) that endlessly reflect installed objects in every direction, erasing all sense of spacial dimension.

Infinity Mirrors drew record crowds at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C, its previous location, and SAM expects a similar level of enthusiasm. Limited same-day tickets will be available throughout the September 10 run, with discounted tickets on First Thursdays. But why risk it?

You can purchase tickets here. The online system may be temporarily unavailable due to traffic, but SAM suggests checking back if at first you don't succeed.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors

June 30–Sep 10, Seattle Art Museum