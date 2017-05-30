  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 30–June 4

'The Cage Fighter' returns to the ring at SIFF, 'Listen: It's a Sound Show' questions what it means to listen, and the Shadow Council brings a little light into serious civic discourse.

By Darren Davis 5/30/2017 at 12:10pm

Cagefighter keyart q6kobv

'The Cage Fighter'

Image: Courtesy SIFF

Tue, May 30
Churchill and Orwell 
Known for his work covering current U.S. military actions in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Thomas E. Ricks is something of an expert in foreign politics and warfare. He visits Town Hall this Tuesday to read from his latest book, Churchill and Orwell—an intertwined biography of Prime Minister Winston Churchill and prolific author George Orwell. Ricks draws connections between the two men—who never met in their lifetime—in the influence they had on pushing the public consciousness against totalitarianism. Town Hall$5

Wed,  May 31
Amy Vachal
It's the classic American success story: A young singer-songwriter hones her craft in Brooklyn, gains national attention as a contestant on The Voice, forgoes the trappings of traditional record contracts, self-produces a new slate of music (her new single, "Wait" is out now),  then embarks on a national tour. With a voice reminiscent of Nora Jones and an understated approach to songwriting, think of Vachal as an antidote to EDM. Barboza, $10–$12

Wed, May 31
The Shadow Council
World's a mess. There's no way around it. And things aren't exactly business-as-usual in Seattle either, with this year's mayoral race gearing up to be something of a spectacle. Every day it becomes more of a task to wade through the seemingly bottomless well of newsworthy (read: stressful) events while also finding time to, you know laugh a little. Enter the Shadow Council, a way-less-ominous-than-it-sounds evening of satire and civic conversation hosted by Brett Hamil of The Seattle Process. Think of it as a fake legislative town hall, one where mayoral candidate Keith Whiteman will give a stump speech while playing a drum solo. Northwest Film Forum, $8

Thu, June 1
'The Cage Fighter'
The Seattle International Film Festival is purposefully heavy on the international this year but rather light on Seattle filmmakers. One exception is The Cage Fighter, a documentary directed by Jeff Unay about a mixed martial arts fighter turned Washington-state firefighter who returns to the ring—unbeknownst to his family—for one last fight. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Sat, June 3
Listen: It's a Sound Show
This one-night-only multimedia event—featuring artists, musicians, and activists from both coasts—focuses on listening as both an auditory experience and a political act. Stationary artwork, sound installations, live music, and spoken word fill Equinox Studios with sources of sound, each in its own way asking the listener to evaluate what, why, and who we listen to, and how we assign meaning. Equinox Studios, Free

Filed under
Cheap Week
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Listen: It's a Sound Show

Editor’s Pick Free Equinox Studios

This one-night-only multimedia event—featuring artists, musicians, and activists from both coasts—focuses on listening as both an auditory experience and a p...

Film

The Cage Fighter

Editor’s Pick $14 SIFF Cinema Uptown

The Seattle International Film Festival is purposefully heavy on the international this year but rather light on Seattle filmmakers. One exception is The Cag...

Civic Events, Comedy

The Shadow Council

Editor’s Pick $8 Northwest Film Forum

World's a mess. There's no way around it. And things aren't exactly business-as-usual in Seattle either, with this year's mayoral race gearing up to be somet...

Concerts

Amy Vachal

Editor’s Pick $10–$12 Barboza

It's the classic American success story: A young singer-songwriter hones her craft in Brooklyn, gains national attention as a contestant on The Voice, forgoe...

Books & Talks

Churchill and Orwell

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM Free U Bookstore

Known for his work covering current U.S. military actions in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Thomas E. Ricks is something of...

Related Content

Quote Unquote

Brett Hamil Has Had It with Seattle Politics

05/25/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: September 7–13

09/08/2015 By Joanna Sappenfield Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: October 12–18

10/12/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 13–19

07/13/2015 By Kelsey Sipple

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Jupiter Will Open Up in Belltown This Summer

1:25pm By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer Star Is Open and Vestal Is Back

05/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

A Beer Star Is Born

05/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Aloha to Us

Cakes of Paradise Bakery Brings More Tropical Treats to Georgetown

05/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Beering Alfresco

Brewery Destinations for Sunny Seattle Days

05/25/2017 By Amber Wright

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

3:00pm By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 30–June 4

12:10pm By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Passes Bill That Gives Youth Jail Opponents Another Chance to Appeal

6:13pm By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Members Debate Soda Tax's Impact to Small Businesses, Low-Income Families

8:15am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Seattle's Growth Rate, Special Sessions, and the Trump Saga

05/26/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Seattle Police Discuss Uptick in Gun Violence After Alki Shooting

05/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed-Captioning for Seattle Channel

05/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe