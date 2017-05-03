  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Theater Review

The Extremely Weird Feminism of 'Cherdonna's Doll's House'

Washington Ensemble Theatre's new play (or maybe drag show?) is mostly a hot mess until it succeeds wildly.

By Darren Davis 5/3/2017 at 1:55pm

Sally brady jeffrey azevedo cherdonna and samie spring detzer in cherdonna s doll s house photo credit jeff carpenter ahkhim

Can you spot Cherdonna?

Image: Photo Courtesy Washington Ensemble Theatre

I can't stop thinking about Cherdonna's Doll's House.

Which is strange because throughout the final production of Washington Ensemble Theatre's season, I rarely had a clear understanding of what the creators (Ali Mohamed el-Gasseir and Jody Kuehner—aka Cherdonna Shinatra) intended the audience to do with the things they put on stage. 

And yet, after 90 minutes of purposefully awkward silences and bad lip syncing and fourth wall breaking and dance breaks and cascading cookies, it all coalesced into something frank and personal—an examination of a very bizarre persona and her very human creator that is surprisingly in line with the original text it set out to adapt.

But, like, what is it exactly?

Billed as an adaption of A Doll's House—Henrik Ibsen's influential 1879 play about a young woman's break from a seemingly idyllic domestic life—the WET version does make a pass at performing the source material. There is a period-appropriate set. When the lights go down the room fills with orchestral music straight out of Masterpiece Theatre. But like the awkward double-possessive title, the host assumingly inserts herself into the production from the get go, appearing from just off the stage to pronounce, "This is my play!"

A Seattle art scene fixture, Cherdonna Shinatra is a bio queen—a drag queen who is also a biological woman—with a face like a melting birthday cake and hair the size of an ottoman. Acting much like a sugar manic preteen at her first school dance, she starts things off my gyrating around the empty and otherwise sober set for a while, testing out the space. When it comes time for her to join the audience to watch the play from her plush red throne, she just. can't. bear. it. She's too excited, you see. This is Cherdonna's favorite and everyone is going to love it. 

The schtick might not be for everyone, but her rumbling volcano of enthusiasm and unbridled love for everything she lays her eyes and hands on make her difficult to dislike

Eventually the internal production of A Doll's House begins, albeit underneath Cherdonna's constant florescent presence. The cast—playing Ibsen's characters and the actors playing those characters—tries its best to stay focused, but breaking to interact with their colorful love heckler becomes inevitable. Leah Salcido Pfennings as Nora, Ibsen's quietly beleaguered protagonist, at first treats her like an unusual but harmless house guest, smiling politely as Cherdonna joyously violates everyone's personal space. Samie Spring Detzer as Mrs. Linde all but passes out laughing every time Cherdonna speaks. Brace Evans would love to chat with Cherdonna about how he feels as a gay black feminist playing Dr. Rank in this white Norwegian man's play. The Maid (Sally Brady) doesn't have time for any of this.

But this is Cherdonna's Doll's House, which means she can (and does) shout over lines or distract the audience with conversation or address actors directly to ask how they think the play is going or, in a stand out scene between Nora and Jeffery Azevedo's Krogstad, demand they read their lines faster. No, faster! FASTER!

In all of this, the non–Cherdonna cast earns its own share of laughs. Azevedo really nails the thankless task of playing it straight whenever Cherdonna interrupts. And Spring Detzer's try-hard attempts to join in on the fun briefly upstages the flamboyant one herself.

Needless to say, the source material gets shoved under Cherdonna's massive hairpiece, allowing only the broadest strokes of Ibsen's play to make it through all the noise: Nora is a young wife with a secret and eyes set beyond the confines of her comfortable home. Her husband (Jason Sharp, doing a lot of dramatic heavy lifting as Torvald) won't take her seriously, diminishing her with cute pet names and frivolous chatter.

And this is the conflict that matters. When the turn happens (and it is a hell of a turn), Cherdonna's Doll's House works best if you were paying attention to Nora, too. Because when the men eventually take back control of the stage, the space between the two women evaporates. And the initially amusing contrast between Ibsen's late-1800s feminist character and Kuehner's colorful explosion of personal liberty becomes something more damning.

Cherdonna's Doll's House
Thru May 15, 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Filed under
12th Avenue Arts, Theater, Theater Review, Cherdonna Shinatra, Washington Ensemble Theatre
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Cherdonna's Doll's House

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $25 12th Avenue Arts

When it debuted in 1879, Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shocked audiences with a protagonist who abandons her family to find herself. Washington Ensemble Thea...

Related Content

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Jody Kuehner (Cherdonna Shinatra)

10/13/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Stage Preview

Washington Ensemble Theatre's Depraved 12th Season

09/11/2015 By Darren Davis

Theater Review

What Do You Know, Bernadette?

04/04/2014 By Jeremy Novak

Theater Review

The Cinematic Conversations of 'The Flick'

03/17/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 3–9

9:00am By Rosin Saez

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

05/01/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: May 2017

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

3:36pm

Seattle Met

FaceTime- Faces of Seattle 2017

3:34pm

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

3:26pm

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

3:17pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Northwest Harvest

Root Out Hunger with Northwest Harvest

3:01pm

The Goodtimes Project

14th Annual Goodtimes Wine Auction

2:54pm

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Another Man Alleges Murray Paid Him for Sex

7:14am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

3 Charged with May Day Crimes; New Candidates Join (and Drop) Races; Jon Grant Wants Mayor to Resign

05/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution for an Income Tax

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

2017 Elections

Bill Bryant Knows What He Would Do as Mayor, but Says He Won't Run

04/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe