Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 3–9

The week in which: Seattle Beer Week cures what ales you, big-name chefs head to the Nordic Culinary Conference, and Taco Libre Truck Showdown marks food festival season.

By Rosin Saez 5/3/2017 at 9:00am

Taco libre s1qwdr

This could be your Saturday: tacos on tacos on tacos with lime.

Image: Facebook/Fremont Sunday Market

May 4–14
Seattle Beer Week
Sun’s out. Special summer ales and lagers are being released. Seattle Beer Week is indeed upon us. For 10 days, breweries and beer halls will fill up with hopheads of all sorts, hosting events throughout the week, among them: pregame Mariner’s Brewery Night at Safeco Field, Beer Can Derby at Pine Box, Brew-B-Que at Ravenna Brewing which entails 150 pounds of smoked pork. But it all officially kicks off at Flat Stick Pub in Pioneer Square at 4:30. 

Thu, May 4 & Fri, May 5
May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth
After the inescapable Justin Timberlake memes fade from your feeds, copious Star Wars “may the force be with you” puns soon follow. But it also brings this annual event at Rumba, so no judgment. The bar’s “favorite nerdy holiday of the year” means the costumes are as strong as the booze: Light Side Libation on Thursday and Dark Side Drink on Friday; internal struggle of good versus evil on the daily.

Fri, May 5
Cinco de Mayo
There are surely happenings aplenty, so we won’t cover them all. But here, now, a few suggestions for you. Capitol Cider will have tacos all evening (2 for $5), plus a slightly spicy specialty cocktail made with tequila, grilled pepper apple shrub, habanero cider, and lime. BottleNeck Lounge and Two Doors Down will be slinging scratch-made margaritas, tacos carnitas, housemade tortilla chips, with Bad Jimmy's habanero amber ale on draft. Meanwhile in Green Lake, Tacos Guayamas will have lots eat and drink in addition to live music and, sure, a jalapeño eating contest.

May 5–7
Nordic Culinary Conference
In its second year, the Nordic History Museum and Tom Douglas's Hot Stove Society have invited some heavy-hitting chefs to Seattle: Claus Meyer, co-founder of Noma (ever heard of it? Consecutive World's Best Restaurant.) and one of the masterminds behind the modern Nordic food movement, Gunnar Gíslason, chef/owner of the renown Dill restaurant in Reykjavik, plus other notable guests. All weekend long, get in on some cooking demos, tastings, and lectures centered on both traditional and contemporary Nordic cuisine. A la carte, or event-specific, tickets start at $75, while a VIP package runs at $350 to start.

Sat, May 6
10th Annual Kentucky Derby Party at BottleNeck Lounge
The Run for the Roses is back, which means daytime mint juleps, burgers from Two Doors Down, and likely more bourbon drinks. Doors open at 2pm, so there will be plenty of time to grab a seat for you and your sizable hat which may require quite a bit of real estate on its own. Post time is 3:10pm with awards for best hat and best dressed at 4pm.

Sun, May 7
Taco Libre Truck Showdown
Head to Fremont for this full-on taco festival spanning two blocks along the canal. Expect around 40 food trucks and booths vying for the coveted Best Taco in Seattle title.

Sat, May 7
Willowood Farm Barn Raising with Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson
After a devastating fire, Georgie Smith, a most beloved Whidbey Island farmer, still needs help rebuilding her barn and business. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned barn raising, but here Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson will serve cocktails, pizzas, and fresh oysters from Hama Hama. Tickets start at $100. Dinner is from 4 to 7.

Ticket Alert: May 10
Iron Chef Gauntlet Dinner at Adana
Chef Shota Nakajima will welcome fellow Iron Chef Gauntlet competitor, chef Jason Dady, to his Capitol Hill restaurant for a one-night-only collaboration dinner; more breaking bread, less head-to-head. Their six-course menu will infused smoke into each dish, such things like, smoked kumamoto oysters, “gently smoked” king salmon with lemon and fried egg aioli, Texas barbecue short ribs with smoked soy sauce, and cedar-smoked gelato. Tickets are $70, cocktail hour starts at 6pm, and reservations can be made at info@adanaseattle.com.  

 

Please send events for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

 

