Wear What When: May 29–June 4

Peonies, Parke Diem, and some yoga and mimosas make for a very zen week.

By Nicole Erickson 5/29/2017 at 10:30am

17103475 10154556732469091 7006417156835098563 n 1 ize70y

Image: Fiori Floral Design

Thu, June 1
Peony Floral Design Class
Test out your bouquet making skills at this floral design class featuring peonies! Learn tips and tricks from the professionals, such as how to make your bouquet last longer and other design secrets. At the end of the class you'll get to go home with your new creation and a gift bag full of the tools you'll need to create another masterpiece. With spring in full bloom, who could resist this creative class?

Thu, June 1
Floral Workshops at the London Plane
Seriously, we're so happy spring is blooming so we can get outside and get into some season-appropriate hobbies. These June floral workshops in Pioneer Square seem like another great place to start. The kick off on June 1, but also run on June 7 and 8.

June 1–4
U Village Sidewalk Sale
This annual mall-wide event is back for its 60th anniversary, which means 60 percent off at over 50 participating stores. From running gear to kitchen ware to shoes to jewelry, there's truly something for anyone who wants to peruse booths and racks under the warm Seattle sun. A Fisher truck slinging scones will be parked on site for necessary mid-shopping snack purposes.

Sat, June 3
Parke Diem 2017
Seize the day by spending it at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater for an afternoon of music, art and local vendors. Bring your family and enjoy spending time in the game zone, munching on snacks from the food trucks, and lounging in the grass as you take in the serenity of the park. Whether you come to get your face painted or listen to some of the best DJ's Seattle has to offer, this event is the perfect way to welcome summer.

Sat, June 3
Nail Art Party at Sassafras Boutique
Who wouldn't want to receive a manicure from someone called the Nail Mystic? Transform your bare nails into works of art with custom designs to match your unique personality. Get your claws (and wardrobe) ready for summer at this event hosted at Sassafras Boutique! 

Sun, June 4
Vinyasa and Mimosas for Philanthropy
Start your Sunday morning off the right way...with yoga and mimosas, naturally. Get your shopping zen on at Shop Pony in Fremont with a vinyasa flow session followed by treats and mimosas to really awaken your inner yogi. To top it off, each guest will receive a complimentary pair of sunglasses and 10 percent off of your purchase. A peaceful and rewarding way to start your day indeed.

 

