This Week in Restaurant News: Beer Star Is Open and Vestal Is Back

The countdown to malasadas time starts now and ends at Cakes of Paradise this Sunday. Image: Cakes of Paradise

Openings

Vestal

“I’m more club sandwich than foie gras,” says Josh Henderson of his now retooled restaurant that reopened this week. Its more casual menu boasts burgers, salads, sandwiches—club and otherwise—as well as some familiar holdouts from menus past.

Beer Star

This urban food and beer hall in White Center has arrived: the food is forthcoming, but the beer—all 40-some taps of it—starts pouring today, May 26.

Cakes of Paradise

The Georgetown dessert shop has expanded into the space next door, which has transformed into a cafe that will serve coffee, smoothies, Hawaiian-style cream sodas, housemade ice cream, malasadas and other pastries starting May 28.

Molly Moon’s

Its eighth scoop shop landed in Columbia City and opens on June 2, almost as to say, “We miss you, sun. Please send help.”

Ursa Minor

The Lopez Island restaurant opened back in April, and so far it’s doing a fine job ushering in a new dining chapter for the scenic isle.

Celebrity Sightings

Alice Waters

The illustrious queen of all things green was in Seattle last week and took a promenade, naturally, through Pike Place Market—a place she hadn’t seen in 25 years.

Sadness

Manu’s Bodegita

Please hold while we wipe our salty tears—though they’re not as wonderfully salty as a fresh-pressed cubano and jus from this Capitol Hill walkup window. It closed this week, citing on Facebook that man power and efforts will focus on Manu’s Bodega and sibling taco stand in Pioneer Square.

Coming Soon

Otter Bar

Eater Seattle reports that something new this way comes... Formerly Louisa's, a well-missed Eastlake cafe, will be an homage, at least in name, to the Otter plane of which many are seen flying over Lake Union.

