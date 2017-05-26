  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer Star Is Open and Vestal Is Back

Plus, Cakes of Paradise starts slinging malasadas and more this Sunday.

By Rosin Saez 5/26/2017 at 10:30am

Malasadas z0llia

The countdown to malasadas time starts now and ends at Cakes of Paradise this Sunday.

Image: Cakes of Paradise

Openings

Vestal
“I’m more club sandwich than foie gras,” says Josh Henderson of his now retooled restaurant that reopened this week. Its more casual menu boasts burgers, salads, sandwiches—club and otherwise—as well as some familiar holdouts from menus past.

Beer Star
This urban food and beer hall in White Center has arrived: the food is forthcoming, but the beer—all 40-some taps of it—starts pouring today, May 26.

Cakes of Paradise
The Georgetown dessert shop has expanded into the space next door, which has transformed into a cafe that will serve coffee, smoothies, Hawaiian-style cream sodas, housemade ice cream, malasadas and other pastries starting May 28.

Molly Moon’s
Its eighth scoop shop landed in Columbia City and opens on June 2, almost as to say, “We miss you, sun. Please send help.”

Ursa Minor
The Lopez Island restaurant opened back in April, and so far it’s doing a fine job ushering in a new dining chapter for the scenic isle.

Celebrity Sightings

Alice Waters
The illustrious queen of all things green was in Seattle last week and took a promenade, naturally, through Pike Place Market—a place she hadn’t seen in 25 years.

Sadness

Manu’s Bodegita
Please hold while we wipe our salty tears—though they’re not as wonderfully salty as a fresh-pressed cubano and jus from this Capitol Hill walkup window. It closed this week, citing on Facebook that man power and efforts will focus on Manu’s Bodega and sibling taco stand in Pioneer Square.

Coming Soon

Otter Bar
Eater Seattle reports that something new this way comes... Formerly Louisa's, a well-missed Eastlake cafe, will be an homage, at least in name, to the Otter plane of which many are seen flying over Lake Union. 

Filed under
Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Island Dining

Ursa Minor Ushers in a New Dining Chapter for Lopez Island

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Aloha to Us

Cakes of Paradise Bakery Brings More Tropical Treats to Georgetown

05/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer Star Is Open and Vestal Is Back

10:30am By Rosin Saez

Brew News

A Beer Star Is Born

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Aloha to Us

Cakes of Paradise Bakery Brings More Tropical Treats to Georgetown

05/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Beering Alfresco

Brewery Destinations for Sunny Seattle Days

05/25/2017 By Amber Wright

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Week in Review: Seattle's Growth Rate, Special Sessions, and the Trump Saga

4:38pm By Liz Weber

City Hall

Seattle Police Discuss Uptick in Gun Violence After Alki Shooting

05/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed-Captioning for Seattle Channel

05/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe