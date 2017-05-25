Get There, screening at ShortFest Image: Image Courtesy SIFF

Books & Talks

Thu, May 25

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

Seattle's Lena Khalaf Tuffaha celebrates the arrival of her first book of poetry, Water and Salt—a collection that draws upon her experiences as a first generation immigrant and her time working closely with journalists covering the Middle East. Inspired by cross-cultural experiences, languages, borders (both geographic and political), and the realities of war, Tuffaha opens a door into the human lives so often represented as merely fractured concepts in distant tragedies. Kane Hall, Free



Fri, May 26

Made at Hugo House Mid-Year Reading

Every year, Hugo House takes in a hand full of emerging writers and acts as an incubator during the often torturous process of producing new work. These brave souls then appear midway through the fellowship to share the fruits of their labor. The class of 2017 features six writers, including Gabrielle Bates, whose poems often invoke the wide-open loneliness of her native Alabama; Willie Fitzgerald, co-founder of the late APRIL Festival and writer of bone-dry short stories that are at once bleak and hilarious; and Shankar Narayan, whose work on the page touches on his work as a civil rights attorney. Hugo House, Free

Film

May 25–29

ShortsFest

With Seattle International Film Festival in full swing, the programing takes a turn toward brevity. As the name implies, ShortsFest brings together short works from local, national, and international film makers for a miniature film fest within the larger one. Films will be screened throughout the weekend in 80–90 minute packages, curated based on genre, theme, aesthetic, and geography. If you like it weird, check out WTF?! on Sunday. Or bring the kids to the Family Picture Show package. And don't miss Saturday's Indigenous Without Borders screening, comprised of shorts directed by indigenous filmmakers from the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Concerts

Fri, May 26

Girlpool

With 2015’s Before the World Was Big, Los Angeles duo Girlpool made a name for itself with the diaristic intimacy and intensity of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad’s dual lyrical delivery and the sparse simplicity of their guitar and bass arrangements. But Tucker and Tividad are allowing their world to grow bigger on Girlpool’s second LP, Powerplant. The emotional punch remains equally powerful on songs like “123,” but a fully fleshed out band (drums!) allows the group to expand its sonic reach. Neumos, $15

Special Events

May 26–29

Northwest Folklife Festival

Each Memorial Day weekend, Northwest Folklife Festival offers up an ultra-accessible cultural cornucopia overflowing with tasty treats. There’s something for nearly every taste over four bountiful days of traditional music and dance performances from around the globe, local folk bands, crafts, poetry, visual art, storytelling, international cuisine, and more. Seattle Center, Free

Sat, May 27

It's Raining Cats and Dogs

Why waste another day looking at pictures of cute cats and dogs on the internet when you could look at cute pictures of dogs and cats in real life and learn while doing so? The MOHAI exhibit It’s Raining Cats and Dogs takes a long look at our city’s love of pets through historic objects and photos, including lumberjacking pups, turn-of-the-century felines, and more. MOHAI, $19.95

