  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

Spend Memorial Day weekend at SIFF's short film festival, chow down on international cuisine at Folklife, and hear new work from Hugo House's emerging crop of writers.

By Seattle Met Staff 5/25/2017 at 10:45am

Getthere keyart imknhr

Get There, screening at ShortFest

Image: Image Courtesy SIFF

Books & Talks

Thu, May 25
Lena Khalaf Tuffaha
Seattle's Lena Khalaf Tuffaha celebrates the arrival of her first book of poetry, Water and Salt—a collection that draws upon her experiences as a first generation immigrant and her time working closely with journalists covering the Middle East. Inspired by cross-cultural experiences, languages, borders (both geographic and political), and the realities of war, Tuffaha opens a door into the human lives so often represented as merely fractured concepts in distant tragedies. Kane Hall, Free

Fri, May 26
Made at Hugo House Mid-Year Reading
Every year, Hugo House takes in a hand full of emerging writers and acts as an incubator during the often torturous process of producing new work. These brave souls then appear midway through the fellowship to share the fruits of their labor.  The class of 2017 features six writers, including Gabrielle Bates, whose poems often invoke the wide-open loneliness of her native Alabama; Willie Fitzgerald, co-founder of the late APRIL Festival and writer of bone-dry short stories that are at once bleak and hilarious; and Shankar Narayan, whose work on the page touches on his work as a civil rights attorney. Hugo House, Free

Film

 
May 25–29
ShortsFest
With Seattle International Film Festival in full swing, the programing takes a turn toward brevity. As the name implies, ShortsFest brings together short works from local, national, and international film makers for a miniature film fest within the larger one. Films will be screened throughout the weekend in 80–90 minute packages, curated based on genre, theme, aesthetic, and geography. If you like it weird, check out WTF?! on Sunday. Or bring the kids to the Family Picture Show package. And don't miss Saturday's Indigenous Without Borders screening, comprised of shorts directed by indigenous filmmakers from the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Concerts

Fri, May 26
Girlpool
With 2015’s Before the World Was Big, Los Angeles duo Girlpool made a name for itself with the diaristic intimacy and intensity of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad’s dual lyrical delivery and the sparse simplicity of their guitar and bass arrangements. But Tucker and Tividad are allowing their world to grow bigger on Girlpool’s second LP, Powerplant. The emotional punch remains equally powerful on songs like “123,” but a fully fleshed out band (drums!) allows the group to expand its sonic reach. Neumos, $15

Special Events

May 26–29
Northwest Folklife Festival
Each Memorial Day weekend, Northwest Folklife Festival offers up an ultra-accessible cultural cornucopia overflowing with tasty treats. There’s something for nearly every taste over four bountiful days of traditional music and dance performances from around the globe, local folk bands, crafts, poetry, visual art, storytelling, international cuisine, and more. Seattle Center, Free

Sat, May 27
It's Raining Cats and Dogs
Why waste another day looking at pictures of cute cats and dogs on the internet when you could look at cute pictures of dogs and cats in real life and learn while doing so? The MOHAI exhibit It’s Raining Cats and Dogs takes a long look at our city’s love of pets through historic objects and photos, including lumberjacking pups, turn-of-the-century felines, and more. MOHAI, $19.95

Filed under
Weekend, Met Picks
Show Comments
In this Article

Art, Special Events

It's Raining Cats and Dogs

Editor’s Pick $19.95 Museum of History and Industry (MoHAI)

Why waste another day looking at pictures of cute cats and dogs on the internet when you could look at cute pictures of dogs and cats in real life and learn ...

Special Events

Northwest Folklife Festival

Editor’s Pick 11:00 AM free entry Seattle Center

Each Memorial Day weekend, Northwest Folklife Festival offers up an ultra-accessible cultural cornucopia overflowing with tasty treats. There’s something for...

Concerts

Girlpool

Editor’s Pick $15 Neumos

With 2015’s Before the World Was Big, Los Angeles duo Girlpool made a name for itself with the diaristic intimacy and intensity of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Ti...

Film

ShortsFest 2017

Editor’s Pick 3:30 PM $14 SIFF Cinema Uptown

With Seattle International Film Festival in full swing, the programing takes a turn toward brevity. As the name implies, ShortsFest brings together short wor...

Books & Talks

Made at Hugo House Mid-Year Reading

Editor’s Pick Free Hugo House First Hill

Every year, Hugo House takes in a hand full of emerging writers and acts as an incubator during the often torturous process of producing new work. These brav...

Books & Talks

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

Editor’s Pick 7:00 PM Free Kane Hall

Seattle’s Lena Khalaf Tuffaha celebrates the arrival of her first book of poetry, Water and Salt—a collection that draws upon her experiences as a first gene...

Related Content

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Laura Veirs, Taxi Driver, Concerts at the Mural

08/04/2011 By Seattle Met Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: SAM Remix, Merce Cunningham Legacy Tour, Susan Orlean at SIFF

10/27/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Started...Wednesday?

Met Picks: Fitz and the Tantrums, BAMignite: Mad Men and Martini Party

01/19/2012 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein, Jeff Bridges Film Fest

04/07/2011 By Laura Dannen

Eat & Drink

Aloha to Us

Cakes of Paradise Bakery Brings More Tropical Treats to Georgetown

1:45pm By Rosin Saez

Beering Alfresco

Brewery Destinations for Sunny Seattle Days

9:00am By Amber Wright

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

10:45am By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle Police Discuss Uptick in Gun Violence After Alki Shooting

8:42am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed-Captioning for Seattle Channel

05/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe