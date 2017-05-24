  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

There’s no reason your summer-ready do shouldn’t be as hot as the weather these days. Essensuals London helps with all things cut, color, and cool.

By Rosin Saez 5/24/2017 at 2:40pm

Essensuals london ozbbuj

The open salon doesn't have hairstylist-specific work stations, rather every one moves to different place. Kind of like musical salon chairs.

Image: Essensuals London

The sun is back for real this time—or so we desparately hope—which means it’s high time for a new look now that you’re soaking up some rays. We chatted with Jason and Robert Townsend of Essensuals London, who talk about this season’s hair trends in cut and color. Plus, they drop some deep knowledge on caring for your locks and how Instagram has changed the game.

The duo behind some Seattle’s most stylish hairdos—Rich Fox, co-owner of Rhein Haus and former Seattle Met style editor Amanda Zurita, to name two—know hair. Indeed, they grew up in that world. The brothers, identical twins in fact, spent their childhood at their mother’s San Diego salon, sweeping clippings and learning the ropes. Fast forward a couple of decades and many a professional hair show, the Townsends came to Seattle and opened their salon on Capitol Hill in 2015. 

They could’ve opened up shop in LA, but lucky for us, Seattle’s vibe swayed them to land here. And we’re happy they did. Now, we can learn a few things how the season’s latest looks... 

What’s Trending

As Robert puts it, and surely many agree, “Hair follows fashion.” So, it’s serendipitous that Essensuals London is the only salon in Seattle with a direct line to London Fashion Week (via the Label.m hair care line), where the latest hair trends are seen walking down the runway. 

For spring and summer, that means a little bit of a ’70s and ’90s nostalgia feel: more direct color, more gold less cold tones, and evidently highlights are back. It used to be ashy tones, but now we're moving into lighter, brighter colors, and of course the color melt. Ombre has been on its way out for some time, and the color melt is the natural and more blended replacement. (See how it’s done in our hair feature video.)

Another look making quite the comeback: the mullet. “I did two mullets last week,” says Jason. Soft, choppy shags are also making waves in the hairstyle world. 

Instagram Is a Game-Changer 

It’s all about expectations versus reality. When someone shows an aspirational look to the Townsends, they make sure it’s attainable, for one. Additionally, it’s a great way to show the desired vibe, rather than try to fumble your way through what you may want. As for the Essensuals London Instagram, you won’t find any filters being used. All the color you see on clients are the real deal results.

All About Education

Knowing how to take care of your hair is, in a way, always trending. The lovely thing: the Townsends are here to help. Some people don’t need a hairdresser so much as they need a hair coach. (Yes, guilty here.) From knowing that washing your locks in hot water is a no-no to cleaning the lint from the back of hair dryer to avoid burning your hair, the nuggets of wisdom here are many.

Beyond the pro-tips, London is the heart of hair education and Essensuals London and its hairstylists stay woke on the latest trends and keep their skills as sharp as their sheers.

Oh, and if you needed one more reason to love them, Robert is a Cure superfan—the tunes here are on point.

Filed under
hair trends, Hair Salons, Salon, Essensuals London
Show Comments

Related Content

Hair 2015

Melt With You

07/20/2015 By Amanda Zurita

Wash and Wear

Sassoon Launches New Style Collection

11/08/2016 By Colleen Williams

Hair 2015

Who Does Your 'Do?

08/04/2015 By Seattle Met Staff

Hair 2015

Survey: Stylists Weigh In

08/04/2015 By Aoife Reilly

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

7:45am By Rosin Saez

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

05/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed Captioning for Seattle Channel

8:47am By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

2:40pm By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe