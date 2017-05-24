Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

The baked goods of Amandine Bakery, golden brown all around. Image: Courtesy Chophouse Row

Wed, May 24

Night Market at Chophouse Row

No, perhaps not the night markets like those of Singapore, but still a market at night nonetheless. From 4 to 8, this Capitol Hill courtyard will have fresh produce stands, crafts by local artists, and goods from the likes of Marmite, Amandine Bakery, NicheOutside, and more. Round out the evening with a wine tasting with co-owner/sommelier Marc Papineau at Upper Bar Ferdinand. Be here, weekly, rain or shine.

Sat, May 27

Theo Chocolate and Coffee Class

Early weekend riser? Mayhaps you kick off Saturday with both coffee and chocolate at Fremont’s favorite chocolate factory. An array of single-origin and blended origin coffees from local roaster Dorothea Coffee will be brewed and paired with, let’s say it together this time, chocolate. Tickets are $35 and include some caffeine and sweets to take home with you.

Sun, May 28

Chef Incubator Series at Bookstore Bar and Cafe: Pan y Agua

Since Eric Rivera got into the kitchen of the Alexis Hotel’s Bookstore Bar and Cafe, he’s been disrupting the culinary game—in the best way. Beyond an ever-evolving menu, he’s created The Author’s Corner, which “offers a distinctive dining experience” and really is a space for Rivera to have fun: Afternoon Delight is his brunch-y take on high tea serving 14 to 18 courses, The Local is another multicourse tasting menu “that tells the story of Washington,” then there’s the Chef Incubator Series, which gives up-and-coming chefs a platform to play. The latter will host Emmanuel Chavez next, who’s looking to bring his tacos to Seattle, hopefully those that hail from his Houston hometown. Tickets are $38 for what will surely be a fun meal.

Sun, May 28

Memorial Day Wknd “Down the Shore” at Mean Sandwich

East Coast meets West Coast this week as this Ballard sando shop throws it down Jersey-style. In honor of going “down the shore,” as they say, Mean Sandwich will have sliders, subs, lobster, zeppoli, and more from 4 until close. The event page also assures, “Oh yeah, we’re doing slushies again.”

Ticket Alert: July 21–23

Groupon’s Bite of Seattle: The Bite Cooks! Lounge

You may already be familiar with this annual Seattle Center food festival—the scent of smokey barbecue, fresh mango-lemonade stands, beer gardens throughout—but this year there’ll be a new rooftop bar. This lounge is a ticketed event unto itself. Atop the Fisher building, rub elbows with local chefs like Thierry Rautureau, John Howie, Uli Lengenburg of Uli’s Sausage, and more. Head to the private bar (your ticket includes two drinks) and watch, perched up there with drink in hand, cooking demos and live music on the adjacent stage. Tickets are $45 ($50 at the “door”) and $5 from each once will go to Food Lifeline.

