  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

Yes, the latest scoop shop signals summer's arrival, but there's so much abuzz with the Seattle chainlet: new Mooncrew record label, plus new headquarters and events space.

By Rosin Saez 5/24/2017 at 7:45am

Cc storefront drawing2 dbxw7o

The latest Molly Moon's will call a historic Columbia City building home. We can almost picture it...thanks in large part to this image.

Image: Greg Flores

Molly Neitzel's mini empire of frozen delights continues to expand, including a recent move into a bright and airy headquarters and an even more recent move into the music industry, launching Mooncrew Records last month. But first: ice cream.

Marking summer's impending arrival, Molly Moon's Columbia City location (4822 Rainier Ave South) debuts on Friday, June 2. What was once home to Subway sandwich artists, now houses mooncrew members serving up art in the form of frozen sweets. Here, the renovation involved more than a coat of paint: the original door location has changed and, like the Redmond Molly Moon's, there's a full on-view kitchen, where you can watch your favorite ice cream and toppings being made. 

This is the southernmost Molly Moon's location, but Neitzel didn't just want to get into to just any place. "I wanted to hold out for one of those really cute spots in one of the historic buildings on Rainier," Neitzel says, and that she did. The latest Molly Moon's will serve, as always, the 10 mainstay flavors, plus four rotating seasonal ones, like the new strawberry shortcake complete with chunks of red strawberries. On opening day, kids scoops are free for children 12 and under from 3 to 5, then it's all regular hours from there on out: noon to 11pm daily. 

In other excitement, Mooncrew Records, a small, in-house, vinyl-only record label for Molly Moon's employees aka mooncrew, debuted in April. Neitzel is not only a longtime lover of music, she's been in the biz since running the political nonprofit Music for America. Before that, she knows all too well about the importance of music workplace vibes. "When I had worked in an ice cream shop in college, our boss would let us choose the music; it was one of the things I loved the most about where I worked." 

Now, one of the things Eric Anderson, a mooncrew member with the longest tenure, loves most about where he works: His band Cataldo's new record and fifth album Keepers is sold at all eight Molly Moon's.  

As for the new Molly Moon's HQ on Capitol Hill, which Neitzel describes as a "pretty, fun, happy, ice cream-y space" is exactly that. It's where behind-the-scenes employees work amongst a multicolored staircase, posters of ice cream, and gold foil balloons that spell "be generous." Beyond a workspace, it also doubles as a venue where Molly Moon's pastry chefs can teach topping and ice cream making classes or even host others' dessert or craft workshops like floral design. There's a fully stocked kitchen with a forthcoming lemon-yellow Smeg fridge—function and nostalgia frill.

If this is what a Molly Moon's takeover looks like, we're all for it.

Filed under
Opening Dispatch, Columbia City, Ice Cream, Molly Neitzel, Molly Moon's, Molly Moon Ice Cream
Show Comments

Related Content

Openings

First Look: Molly Moon’s on Queen Anne

09/13/2011 By Christopher Werner

Openings

Molly Moon’s Will Open on Queen Anne in July

03/14/2011 By Christopher Werner

Openings

Molly Moon’s Eyes Third Location

12/01/2010 By Christopher Werner

Sweet Talk

Check Out Photos from the Molly Moon’s Cookbook

11/22/2011 By Christopher Werner

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

7:45am By Rosin Saez

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

05/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed Captioning for Seattle Channel

8:47am By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

2:40pm By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe