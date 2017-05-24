  1. News & City Life

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed Captioning for Seattle Channel

"The closed captioning is one that I'm going to be be taking on this year," the council member said.

By Hayat Norimine 5/24/2017 at 8:47am

Screen shot 2017 05 24 at 8.45.31 am gndghm

Council member Lisa Herbold discussing accessibility and closed captioning on the Seattle Channel at a committee meeting on May 23, 2017.

Image: Seattle Channel

Five years ago the Federal Communications Commission established requirements for all new video programming, including government programs, to offer closed captioning and accommodate those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

But there are some exemptions to the rule—the Seattle Channel has one, and city council meetings don't offer closed captioning. Council member Lisa Herbold is hoping to change that.

The FCC created an exemption that a program doesn't have to comply with the closed captioning requirement if the compliance is an economic burden. A video programming provider has an exemption to the rule if the estimated money needed to offer closed captioning exceeds 2 percent of gross revenues received from the channel the previous year. 

According to cost estimates provided last week from the Seattle IT Department, the closed captioning compliance would include a $400,000 one-time cost to caption archived videos and a $718,000 annual cost (750 hours of council and committee meetings, 75 press events, 100 long-format produced programs, and 185 shorter ones). Those estimations far exceed the 2 percent number of $67,000—the channel's budget this year is $3.3 million.

"Should Seattle Channel be directed to implement closed captioning without additional budget support, cultural and community programming costs would be reduced by the commensurate amount required for the closed captioning service," the IT report said.

"The closed captioning is one that I'm going to be be taking on this year," Herbold said, hoping to expand the Seattle Channel's budget and calling it a "progressive and very necessary" next step to improve accessibility. Last year she secured funding for hearing loops in the boards and commissions room. 

Cindi Laws, co-chair of the Commission for People with disAbilities, on Tuesday had a myriad of accessibility concerns—from an inaccessible City Hall to people in wheelchairs past 4pm, to the length of time it typically takes to get an ASL interpreter if someone were to request one. 

"You will note that on all of the public meeting notices it says, if you need special accommodation, please call. We don’t believe that people who need special accommodation should have to call," Laws said Tuesday. "We realize that that has a budget requirement so we’ll be working with the ADA compliance officers for the city to make sure we figure it out."

Filed under
Seattle Channel, deaf, accessibility, disabilities, Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council, City Hall
Show Comments

Related Content

Afternoon Editorial

Paying to Regulate Local Labor Standards with a Fee on Businesses

11/22/2016 By Jennifer L. Robbins

Afternoon Jolt

Herbold Pulls Ahead by 27 Votes in West Seattle Cliff Hanger

11/13/2015 By Josh Kelety

Afternoon Editorial

Just How Silly Has Seattle's Lefty Rhetoric Become?

08/03/2016 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Hanauer Urges Council to Pass Business Fee

11/16/2016 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

7:45am By Rosin Saez

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

05/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed Captioning for Seattle Channel

8:47am By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

2:40pm By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe