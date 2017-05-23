  1. News & City Life

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

Since fall, undocumented Haitians have been put through the fast-track removal process if they were caught crossing the Mexican border.

By Hayat Norimine 5/23/2017 at 3:20pm

Us customs border protection cbp sept 2010 jsicei

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stands by to conduct visual inspection of vehicles prior to them passing through a Mobile VACIS system at a Seattle port of entry.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Later this year, the federal administration will decide whether it'll extend protection from deportation to roughly 50,000 Haitians living in the U.S. On Monday, president Donald Trump extended the temporary protection status for another six months, but Haitians with that status—granted after the 2010 earthquake— are now set to be deported in January.

At the same time, a surge of Haitians who don't have the legal status have been entering the country anyway, through the U.S.-Mexico border. Since September, when former president Barack Obama resumed deportations of undocumented Haitians, those caught crossing through the southern border have been put on the fast-track removal process—and some of them ended up at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

In fact, Haitians now make up the second-largest nationality at the Northwest Detention Center. In May 2015, there was only one Haitian detainee, according to ICE country reports. Last month, there were 186—about 14 percent of the total number. (Mexican nationals are still the largest population, at 48 percent.)  

And acting ICE field office director Bryan Wilcox told Seattle Met it's due to the rise of Haitians illegally passing through the U.S.-Mexico border. According to reports, many of them sought jobs in Brazil after the 2010 earthquake—but Brazil's economic recession led them to move further north, through the southern California border and as far north as Washington state. 

In the fall, cracking down on illegal immigration through the Mexican border also left thousands of Haitians, who can't speak Spanish, stranded in Mexico. Undocumented Haitians can still apply for asylum in the U.S. once they enter—but those caught on the border will be detained in the meantime, and it can take several months to process. 

Since this year, Wilcox said the biggest change was removal of an Obama-era policy that any undocumented immigrants who entered before January 1, 2014, without a criminal record were a low priority. ICE is not conducting sweeps, officials said, rather seeking specific criminal cases; but other undocumented people who are caught in the process can also be detained. 

"We are not targeting these people," Wilcox said. "At the same time, if we encounter them, there is no longer a presumption of not taking enforcement action."

Filed under
Immigration Reform, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Haiti, northwest detention center, Immigrants
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Federal Judge's Block on Trump Could Help Seattle's Case

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Northwest Boychoir & Vocalpoint! Seattle

Slide Show: Northwest Boychoir & Vocalpoint! Seattle

02/28/2016

Slideshow

Slide Show: The Derby

04/25/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Childhaven Dinner and Auction 2013

11/05/2013

Eat & Drink

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

11:15am By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

05/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Island Dining

Ursa Minor Ushers in a New Dining Chapter for Lopez Island

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: More Coffee and More Beer

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

3:20pm By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

2:50pm By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe