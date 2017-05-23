Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

A bundle of blooms; you can learn to make your own at London Plane's summer floral workshops. Image: Instagram/London Plane

Whoever said florals weren't groundbreaking has clearly never taken a class at the London Plane Flower Shop. April (and May) showers have made way for a myriad of beautiful blooms that pepper the decor throughout the London Plane's airy and crisp interior. Instead of buying a bouquet this spring, why not learn how to arrange your own? Whether you're planning a wedding or just want to try out your floral design skills, The London Plane is offering a handful of classes designed to fit your every need. Along with beautiful blooms, each class includes snacks, wine, and all other materials you will need. They kick off in June...

Thu, June 1

Learn how to create a stunning bouquet of Icelandic poppies! These flowers bloom during spring and are only available for a short period each year. These unique flowers make the perfect centerpiece for any room in the house. 5:30–7:30, $150

Wed, June 7

Brace yourselves for peonies galore! Offered during both the morning and evening, this class focuses on the simple beauty of the peony. Need we say more? Noon–2; 5:30–7:30, $150

Thu, June 8

Whether you're a bride to be, a bridesmaid, or planning a wedding in the future, this intensive class will equip you with everything you need to know come wedding day. This class goes over everything from how to handle the flowers, to color palette, to styling, to finishing techniques. Basically, everything you've ever wanted to know about bridal bouquets. Learn how to create the most stunning bouquets for your ceremony, there won't be a dry eye in the room. 5:30–7:30, $250



