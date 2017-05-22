Wear What When: May 22–28

Snack on Molly Moon's at an ice cream social benefitting Mary's Place! Image: Hilary McMullen

Mon, May 22

Glassybaby Glassblowing Open House

Think you have what it takes to become the next Chihuly? Practice your glassblowing skills at this notable event at Glassybaby's Madrona location. You'll have the opportunity to work with a professional glassblower to learn how to make your own work of art. Plus, you'll get to leave with a new glassybaby or drinker of your choice. Break out your inner artist.

Wed, May 24

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Everyone's favorite department store is having their annual Half-Yearly Sale beginning the Wednesday before Memorial Day. Sale items will include designer brands for men, women, and kids and feature discounts of up to 40 percent off. Get your shopping on this week and update your wardrobe just in time for summer!

Thur, May 25

Ice Cream Social to Benefit Mary's Place

Designer clothes, chic accessories, and ice cream for a good cause? Designer consignment store, Sell Your Sole is partnering with local jewelry company, Stella and Dot, and Molly Moon's to bring you the ice cream social of your dreams. We all scream for ice cream (and amazing deals on designer handbags) and this event is no exception. Hosted at Sell Your Sole's breezy Belltown location, snack on scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and sorbet champagne cocktails while you shop the couture collection. The sweetest part about this social is that a portion of proceeds will go directly toward benefitting the women at Mary's Place, a Seattle nonprofit women's shelter. Satisfy your sweet tooth for this sweet cause.

May 25–27

NARS National Artist Team Event

The Downtown Seattle Nordstrom is hosting an exclusive beauty event, featuring NARS National Artist Team. Update your beauty routine for summer and learn new tips and tricks from the cosmetic brand's National Team, as well as a chance to meet the company's Senior Makeup Artist! For all you beauty junkies out there, this is an event you won't want to miss.