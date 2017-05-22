  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

Test out your glassblowing skills at Glassybaby, sip sorbet champagne cocktails at an ice cream social, and shop 'til you drop at a few Nordstrom events.

By Nicole Erickson 5/22/2017 at 10:30am

Molly moons f52rm0

Snack on Molly Moon's at an ice cream social benefitting Mary's Place!

Image: Hilary McMullen

Mon, May 22
Glassybaby Glassblowing Open House
Think you have what it takes to become the next Chihuly? Practice your glassblowing skills at this notable event at Glassybaby's Madrona location. You'll have the opportunity to work with a professional glassblower to learn how to make your own work of art. Plus, you'll get to leave with a new glassybaby or drinker of your choice. Break out your inner artist.

Wed, May 24
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Everyone's favorite department store is having their annual Half-Yearly Sale beginning the Wednesday before Memorial Day. Sale items will include designer brands for men, women, and kids and feature discounts of up to 40 percent off. Get your shopping on this week and update your wardrobe just in time for summer!

Thur, May 25
Ice Cream Social to Benefit Mary's Place
Designer clothes, chic accessories, and ice cream for a good cause? Designer consignment store, Sell Your Sole is partnering with local jewelry company, Stella and Dot, and Molly Moon's to bring you the ice cream social of your dreams. We all scream for ice cream (and amazing deals on designer handbags) and this event is no exception. Hosted at Sell Your Sole's breezy Belltown location, snack on scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and sorbet champagne cocktails while you shop the couture collection. The sweetest part about this social is that a portion of proceeds will go directly toward benefitting the women at Mary's Place, a Seattle nonprofit women's shelter. Satisfy your sweet tooth for this sweet cause.

May 25–27
NARS National Artist Team Event
The Downtown Seattle Nordstrom is hosting an exclusive beauty event, featuring NARS National Artist Team. Update your beauty routine for summer and learn new tips and tricks from the cosmetic brand's National Team, as well as a chance to meet the company's Senior Makeup Artist! For all you beauty junkies out there, this is an event you won't want to miss.  

 

 

Filed under
Sale, Nordstrom, NARS, Glassybaby, Mary's Place
Show Comments

Related Content

Funny Girl

Melissa McCarthy Drops By Nordstrom

07/26/2016 By Colleen Williams

PubliCalendar

PubliCalendar: One Person's Garbage...

05/23/2014 By Ezra Parter

PubliCalendar

PubliCalendar: Ending Family Homelessness

07/24/2012 By Duke Sullivan

Slideshow

Slide Show: Topshop Opens at Nordstrom

09/17/2012

Eat & Drink

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns to Pike Place Market

2:10pm By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

12:42pm By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Island Dining

Ursa Minor Ushers in a New Dining Chapter for Lopez Island

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: More Coffee and More Beer

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Caffeine Nation

Capitol Coffee Works Opens on Memorial Day

05/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

6:50pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

8:21am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe