  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns to Pike Place Market

The chef who became a seminal voice of eating local and organic visited Seattle to speak at Fred Hutch, but managed to slip down to our own epicenter of seasonal produce for the first time in decades.

By Allecia Vermillion 5/22/2017 at 2:10pm

Alice.waters.esy 1 amuqdt

Alice Waters

This past weekend, a petite woman, in her early 70s with short waves of brown hair and a delicate gold peace sign on a chain around her neck, landed at SeaTac and realized her scheduled allowed a visit Pike Place Market—her first in maybe 25 years. May in Seattle means the season of asparagus and peonies, but beyond that, she had no idea what she might find.

The years had certainly changed Seattle's landmark food hall. There were more crafts than she remembered, and way more people on the cobblestone street, taking in the first warm and sunny weekend of the year. She wandered through these masses alone and happened upon a stand with fat stalks of purple asparagus, closer in color to eggplant than the normal shade of warm violet. The hand-written placard said "Organic Local Sweet-Tender Purple Asparagus."

The woman running the stand cut a piece off one of the stalks and handed it over to the visitor to taste. "You've never had asparagus like this!"

Those words, probably her usual gambit to passers-by, would have sounded far more audacious if she'd known the lone shopper admiring those vivid asparagus stalks was Alice Waters.

It's not an overstatement to call the chef and owner of Berkeley's Chez Panisse restaurant one of the most influential figures in food, and perhaps the nation's most seminal advocate for eating organic and local. Waters is the reason “farm-to-table” became a term in the first place and, through the many culinary disciples of her movement, the reason it’s used so much that we probably need to invent new terminology to talk about restaurants’ food ethos.

Waters tasted the proffered stalk. "Oh my god, so juicy and sweet! I haven't had asparagus like this since I was in France." She chatted with the woman running the stand about the farm from whence they came. She bought a bunch, but Waters came to Seattle to speak at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's annual chef gala fundraiser, so she ultimately passed them along to a friend.

"I didn’t have any place to cook them," she says that Sunday evening as she pulls out her iPhone, in its sensible grippy black case, to show photographic proof of just how purple those stalks were. "It makes me think I better go back there tomorrow and get another bunch to take home."

Her next stop at the market was Sur La Table. Waters came here in the early 1990s when it was still run by its founder, Shirley Collins, a woman who shares Waters's passion for fresh food markets. A 1993 Seattle Times story recounts how Collins had Waters to her house and fed her sauteed sausages and apples, spoon bread, and a "wild salad."

Now, of course, Sur La Table is owned by a global investment bank, but Waters was pleased to discover the 20-something sales guy working the floor knew all about Collins and her history here, even though he perhaps wasn't even in kindergarten when the founder sold the shop in 1995. As she left, she asked him, "When she comes in again, will you tell her Alice Waters stopped by to see her?"

Pleased to find the years hadn't abraded the soul of Seattle's market, Waters departed to focus on her Fred Hutch engagement. She posed for photos with the chefs and talked to the audience about food and health, starting with the story of how her parents' victory garden influenced how the family ate, even as she grew up in New Jersey in a sea of convenience foods. As a kid, Waters recounted to a sea of rapt tables, she won a costume contest with her "Queen of the Garden" outfit, made of strawberries, bell peppers, and asparagus...ones presumably not as juicy as the violet bunches that captured her attention at Pike Place Market earlier in the weekend.

The idea of Alice Waters strolling Pike Place Market with zero fanfare feels akin to bumping into Michael Jordan browsing shoes at your local Niketown. But Waters is quick to demur on this comparison. "I didn't think anybody would recognize me there," she says of her market foray. Maybe not, but her influence on how our nation eats is the reason all those market crowds around her would choose to spend an almost-summer Saturday communing with seasonal produce in the first place.

Filed under
Pike Place Market, Alice Waters
Show Comments

Related Content

Revamps

Seattle's Gum Wall to Be Completely Scrubbed

11/03/2015 By Karin Vandraiss

Cooking and Baking

Market Watch: What to Do With A Duck Egg, According to Nancy Nipples

05/05/2011 By Jessica Voelker

Article

Local’s Guide to the Pike Place Market: The Day the Market Almost Died (Again)

05/20/2011 By James Ross Gardner

The Northwest Flavor Issue

Chefsteps' Guide to Pike Place Market

07/01/2014 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns to Pike Place Market

2:10pm By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

12:42pm By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Island Dining

Ursa Minor Ushers in a New Dining Chapter for Lopez Island

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: More Coffee and More Beer

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Caffeine Nation

Capitol Coffee Works Opens on Memorial Day

05/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

6:50pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

8:21am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe