Ticket Alert
See Val Kilmer as Mark Twain This Thursday Because Life Is Short
The veteran actor rolls into town with a filmed version of 'Citizen Twain,' the one-man show in which Val Kilmer is Mark Twain. What else do you need to know?
If you've ever wanted to watch Val Kilmer done up as Mark Twain for 90 minutes and then ask him in person why—why exactly—he decided to do such a thing, this Thursday provides an unprecedented opportunity.
In 2012, the veteran actor known for his roles in Top Gun, Tombstone, and Heat donned the garb, gesticulations, and drinking habits of the legendary American author and began touring a one-man show around Los Angeles and other select cities. Dubbed Citizen Twain, the short run of performances seemed as charming as it was inexplicable.