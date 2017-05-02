  1. Arts & Culture
Cheap Week: May 2–7

Cheap Week: May 2–7

Pacific Northwest Ballet looks at diversity in dance, iFest brings independent video gaming to Seattle Center, and Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies plays its greatest hits (which are actually other bands' hits).

By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld 5/2/2017 at 10:00am

Ode yn8wiy

Nike Imoru (left) melds dance and theater in 'Ode' at West of Lenin.

Image: Photo Courtesy Navid Baraty

Wed, May 3
Beyond Ballet
Ballet has a troubling history of when it comes to diversity on (and off) the stage, and it's a trend that continues today. In the hopes to get the conversation about the complex problem started, Pacific Northwest Ballet hosts Beyond Ballet, a town hall discussion which will dive deep into the topics of diversity, aesthetics, and equity in the highly selective world of ballet. In collaboration with Spectrum Dance Theater and Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet, PNB looks to bring together our community to make a real effort in fighting racial inequity. The panel features artistic directors (Peter Boal and Donald Byrd), dancers, and faculty members from the organizations. Phelps Center, Free

Thur, May 4
Emily Nussbaum
It’s nearly impossible to argue that we aren’t living in a golden age of television. And while most conversations about TV’s artistic ascendance focus on award-winning hour-long prestige dramas, The New Yorker’s Pulitzer Prize–winning critic Emily Nussbaum likes to think outside of those narrow confines. She's built her career offering insightful analysis of modern television, often extolling the virtues of less critically heralded programs like Sex and the City and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (though she also adores critical favorites like The Sopranos). Her engaging takes champion detaching conversations from other entertainment mediums (books, film, etc.) to focus on the television as its own sometimes glorious, sometimes awful entity. Nussbaum heads to Town Hall to share her thoughts on modern TV (and the history that made it) as part of Seattle Arts and Lectures’ Women You Need to Know series. Town Hall, $20–$80

Thur, May 4
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Formed almost twenty two years ago, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes remain a punk rock's premiere supergroup cover band. Comprised of Fat Mike (NOFX), Christ Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Joey Cape and Dave Raun (Lagwagon), and Spike Slawson, the collective makes other people's songs (including, but not limited to, country, Motown, and Japanese pop) so much fun that you might forget about the member's original bands. After seven genre-spanning studio albums and a host of singles, Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies has collected its favorite tracks for Rake It In: The Greatest Hits. Join the festivities and sing along when the band stops by the Showbox. The Showbox, $20–$22

Sat, May 6
iFest
Indie gaming comes to the people when iFest brings innovative minds from video, board, and card gaming together under the Armory’s roof for a free day of fun-filled discovery. With dozens of previously unseen titles on display, it’s a chance to see the creative passion poured into the DIY projects and interact with the games’ actual creators. Seattle Center Armory, Free 

Thru May 20
Ode
It took forced immobility to reawaken Seattle actress Nike Imoru’s love for dance. After being shelved post-surgery two years ago, she reached out to her old physical-theater pal, director John Britton, and began to piece together what would become Ode. The movement-focused storytelling two-hander features Imoru and Simone Bruyere Fraser acting out an immigrant girl’s turbulent life to composer Ryan Leyva’s original soundtrack. Imoru dubs the resulting hybrid creation “a stage song.” West of Lenin, $20–$25

