This Week in Restaurant News: More Coffee and More Beer

Kare kare gnocchi created by Melissa Miranda, one of Seattle Met's next hot chefs. Image: Amber Fouts

Opening

Brother Barrel

This beer brother to Elliott Bay Brewing Company, the fourth location for the local brewery, opens on May 23 in Lake City. Washington Beer Blog says the focus here will be beers of the sour and barrel-aged variety.

Capitol Coffee Works

Seattle Coffee Works—one of the city’s original geeky coffee temples—opens its third location on Memorial Day in the old Luma office on East Pike.

The Hotness

Seattle Met’s Next Hot Chefs

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen—and let these five chefs work their magic instead.

Uprooting

FX McRory’s

The Pioneer Square institution that’s seen too many baseball games and soccer matches to count, and even more inebriated fans, is relocating. Rather, the new owners of the 111-year-old building are doing basement renovations, reports The Seattle Times, so FX McRory’s must beer the people elsewhere at a smaller, as-yet-undisclosed location in the same neighborhood.

Closing

Six Strawberries

Georgetown’s popsicle shop shuttered its doors last week. Partners both in life and business, Will Lemke and Vanessa Resler made the announcement on Facebook, and told Eater Seattle that being first-time parents with a seven-month-old was the deciding factor; running a viable business without sacrificing home life just wasn’t working for now.

Brunch Watch

Ray’s Boathouse

For the first time in its 44-year history of seafood goodness, Ray’s Boathouse launches brunch accompanied by scenic views of Shilshole Bay of course. It starts May 20. Expect beignets, challah French toast, duck confit hash, frittatas, egg benedicts, and more brunch food groups.

Damn Fine Coffee

Twin Peaks

The beloved Dale Cooper and company are returning for a revival of the series by David Lynch. If you won’t be at home with a dozen doughnuts and umbrella-garnished cocktails, then see yourself to some viewing parties about town.