Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

Bright, spacious, and leather goods anywhere you look—even up! Image: Brian Tisza

Fine. Leather. Goods. There's something oddly intoxicating about the scent of a brand new leather purse. Well, imagine a store full of them, along with sandals, belts, hats, and boots. Indeed, known for its quality boots and its 154-year history of making them, The Frye Company has landed in University Village.

Frye's new storefront—the first in the Pacific Northwest—occupies the former Sephora space, nestled between Lucky Brand and Aveda. There, inside the 3,000-square-foot shop, you'll find footwear in both men's and women's styles, like leather high-top sneakers, chelsea boots, suede low-stack heels...and a "photographic exhibit of Seattle rock icons." True, that's not footwear but still a notable part of the distinct Seattle-ness of the store's interior.

Citing the brand's deep roots in music, having made custom pairs of boots for the likes of Bing Crosby, Jerry Lewis, Carole King, and John Lennon, an ode to Seattle music history seemed like a natural homage to the city. Large format portraits by photographer Jesse Frohman grace the walls. Those familiar images of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and yes, even one of Soundgarden in which the city's beloved, gone-too-soon (and we're all collectively still heartbroken and aching and grieving his recent death) Chris Cornell looks down upon us with those soul-piercing eyes.

To further connect with the Seattle community, Frye plans to welcome local makers at its new U Village home for in-store popups as well as partner with local organizations like Food Lifeline.

It officially opens today, Friday, May 19. But stay tuned for a grand opening event come mid-August.