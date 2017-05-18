  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Review

The Paradoxical Pleasures of White Swan Public House

From the good folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub (and summertime hangout) along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood as robustly as Radiator treats meat.

By Kathryn Robinson 5/18/2017 at 8:00am Published in the June 2017 issue of Seattle Met

wes6151 kas3iv

White Swan’s steamed clams.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Most spots that offer us sustenance are mainly bar or restaurant, mainly summerish or winterish, mainly carefree-casual or serious kitchen. The White Swan Public House—opened last fall along the docks of South Lake Union, by the folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey—respectfully declines to commit. 

The result can be confounding. You visit in winter, as I did last December, and if you’re in the right seat you may get periodically frozen by a rogue nor’easter. The bar stools are uncomfortable and the skinny space is awkward—the compensation, in winter, being the room’s low-ceilinged sense of cozy, which makes it feel like a pub in full roar when it crowds up. At odds with all that is its menu, which includes publike dishes, sure—but also a $33 production of halibut, pickled baby shiitakes, and wine-braised artichokes, formally composed between yellow strokes of Peruvian salsa.

Whose culinary ambitions might not be exactly what you were expecting, walking in through the broey bar scene, in these glorious lingering twilights of June. 

Yeah, it’s confused. My advice? Walk in anyway.

Or better yet, out. For though White Swan has all that cozy inside, this is unequivocally a summertime hang; perhaps around South Lake Union, the summertime hang. Once you’ve found it—kind of a trick from the parking lot—you’ll see it alongside its sibling snack shack, 100 Pound Clam, which in summer services lunchgoers and alfresco diners with fish-and-chips and the like. (My god…the deep-fried corn slathered with smoked-jalapeño cotija cheese.) And, between the two, the perfect patio: all picnic tables and standing heaters, with bobbing yachts and splashing lake, right there. In this watery city, it’s amazing how few restaurants can boast as much.

There are also outdoor tables ringing the White Swan, which is where you can sample its fare outdoors by evening. And the Swan’s publike dishes—slightly more upmarket than the Clam’s, appreciably heavier than most seafood joints—can be swell. Poutine o’ the Sea piles clams and bacon (standing in for the cheese curds) and clam chowder (standing in for the gravy) atop soggy fries (standing in for the…soggy fries). Fried brussels sprouts are memorably vivid, their okonomiyaki-inspired tweaks of pickled ginger, tonkatsu sauce, and bonito flakes fluttering in the heat. 

wes6299 x1sfbh

A take on lyonnaise salad made with fried oysters.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Indeed, the casual items on the menu go from success to success, from an umami-rich fried oyster salad—smoky with bacon against the mineral edge of the oysters—to a braised brisket for the bros. Go fancier and the kitchen’s reach can exceed its grasp. The aforementioned halibut preparation was too acidic, every bite ending in a vinegary pucker. A whole perch, all fluffy meat and chile-marinated skin, arrived alongside heaps of bitter radicchio with pickled green garlic. I looked that perch in his beseeching eyes and gave it to him straight: Too. Much. Intensity.

That’s when I saw the plate of toasted potato bread our waiter had also set before me, and I wondered what would happen if I piled these screaming parts between flaps of the gentle bread. And there it was: a mellower delight, and the prevailing metaphor for how to best enjoy White Swan. Make it—figuratively speaking—into a sandwich. Keep it lowbrow. Because even if White Swan doesn’t know that it performs best as a casual eatery—you do. 
 

 

 

  

Filed under
Restaurant Review, White Swan Public House
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The White Swan Public House

$$$ American/New American, Gastropub, Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

From the good folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood ...

Editor’s Pick

The 100 Pound Clam

$$ Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

From the folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market comes the rare South Lake Union spot with waves lapping at its toes. Yes, it’s a fish and chips shack—you ...

Related Content

Opening Dispatch

The White Swan Public House Opens on Lake Union

09/28/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Yessss

Matt's in the Market and Radiator Whiskey Spin Off Two Waterfront Restaurants on Lake Union

04/15/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Mollusk Matters

This Walkup Window with Waterfront Views Opens on Lake Union July 8

07/05/2016 By Rosin Saez

Slideshow

Slide Show: South Lake Union Block Party

08/11/2012

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Nation

Capitol Coffee Works Opens on Memorial Day

9:15am By Darren Davis

Review

The Paradoxical Pleasures of White Swan Public House

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Patios!

More Great Alfresco Dining Destinations

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Hopped Up

So-Called Hazy IPAs Are Making Their Way to the Northwest

05/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 17–23

05/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

12:20pm Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

8:00am By Rosin Saez

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Hot Take

Which Seattle Billionaire Would Make the Best President?

05/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

That Washington

Bill Introduced by Senator Murray Would Explicitly Ban Credit Discrimination Against LGBTQ

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Secret Life of Urban Crows

05/17/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

05/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe