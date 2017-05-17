Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 17–23

Raised Doughnuts will have some mighty fine (and unique) flavors at their Sunday popup. Image: Raised Doughnuts

Thu, May 18

Author Talk with Dana Cree at Book Larder

Seattle’s beloved cook book store welcomes back a beloved pastry chef, one that decamped to Chicago in 2012 and didn’t look back. Dana Cree (formerly of Jerry Traunfeld’s Poppy, currently of The Publican) has come to talk dairy. In her new book, Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream, she breaks down how to make said frozen dessert at home and nerds out on the science of it all. But, go to Book Larder, get a copy signed, and hear about it for yourself—for free—from 6:30 to 8.

Thu, May 18

Happy Hour Food Walk in the ID

Every third Thursday of the month, the concentrated oasis of good food in the International District becomes a concentrated oasis of good food at happy hour prices. Over 30 restaurants will offer a few bites of food or drink, costing anywhere between $2 and, at most, $6. Try pork chop bao and curry fries at Iron Steak or coconut pudding at Fruit Bliss. The happy hour walkabout runs from 4 to 7.

May 19–21

Wood Shop BBQ Grand Opening Weekend

Back in January, Matt Davis and James Barrington opened their beacon of barbecue in the Central District—and has since blessed us with breakfast tacos. Now, a handful of months and a new, glorious patio addition later, they’re set to have a legit celebration at their new digs. The party will be held in the aforementioned patio, all 4,000 square feet of which will host live local bands, a kid’s concert (Saturday morning only, which includes Broadcast Coffee) and smoker tours. Food will consist of barbecue, naturally, plus freshly shucked and grilled oysters from Taylor Shellfish. And there will be deals on booze. As for the event itself: free to all those who wish to bask in smoky, meaty goodness.

Sat, May 20

Ice Cream Demo with Dana Cree at Hot Stove Society

Okay yes, two Dana Cree mentions in one post, but really, it’s ice cream so there is no limit. Rather than read and hear about ice cream, watch Cree show you how to make some IRL at Tom Douglas’s Hot Stove Society downtown. The Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream author will teach attendees how to create cinnamon basil ice cream, rhubarb-orange frozen yogurt, plus cookie bits—the perfect dessert add-in. Tickets are $85 and includes the demo, a signed copy of Cree’s book, and substantial tastes of ice cream.

Sat, May 20

Art and Oysters at Art of the Table

After moving a block’s distance to its new location, the Fremont staple opened up in early April, long chef’s table, new cocktail lounge, and all. And with spacious new digs come fun events, like an art popup with artist Robin Leventhal from noon to 3. Leventhal has fresh Hump Island oysters in tow along with her collection of hand-sculpted oyster platters and salt cellars for sale. Chef Dustin Ronspies will whip up a mignonette or two. The event is free, but please do RSVP. This may go without saying, but just in case: the complimentary oysters are available while supplies last...

Sun, May 21

Raised Doughnuts at Eastern Cafe

I-Miun Liu and Mi Kim, who has a background in baked goods from the esteemed Macrina Bakery, are popping up inside the ID's Eastern Cafe once again with their yeasted doughnuts in tow. This second Raised Doughnuts popup promises more glazed goodness in the form of grapefruit brulee, strawberry balsamic, apple fritter, raspberry doughnut holes, and more. It all goes down at 10am, but be warned, they will go fast; it appears that people like doughnuts...a lot. Bright side: If you miss Raised Doughnuts this weekend, you can find them at the South Lake Union Saturday Market on June 24 for a Coffee and Doughnuts Symposium.

Mon, May 22

Dinner and a DJ Volume 5: Argentina

This fifth installment from Georgetown’s Ciudad Grill involves dinner and a dj, as promised, but specifically an ode to Argentinian cuisine with tunes by DJ Sosa. Chef Aaron Willis will cook up a three-course meal of chicken empanada, grilled meats such as sausage, short rib, and skirt steak, plus rum cake for dessert. Doors open at 7, dinner begins at 8, and tickets are $45. Buen provecho!

Mon, May 22

Fermentation Dinner at Trove

Joining forces with Denver-based food lab Brewed Food, chefs Rachel Yang and Jensen Cummings are creating a dinner of micro-organism magic along with New Belgian Brewing and Fremont Brewing as part of the Feast of Fermentation Tour. The collaborative menu will have dishes that incorporate raw brewing ingredients like a hoppy geoduck ceviche, sourdough blini with hopped yogurt and malted bacon, crispy pork dumpling with malted gochujang, and culotte steak served with barrel-smoked spring onion and malted chimichurri. Tickets for Trove’s Fermentation Dinner are $65.

