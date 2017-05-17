  1. Arts & Culture
Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

David Bazan sings about the road, Matthew Rohrer argues that poetry is not a symbol, and Tesseract combines science fiction with modern dance.

By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams 5/17/2017 at 10:20am

David wypbus

Image: Ryan Russell

Wed, May 17
Matthew Rohrer
In another installment of the Bagley Wright Lecture Series, poet Matthew Rohrer challenges high school English teachers everywhere by arguing that the symbolism we search for in poetry may not actually even be there. Following his short lecture, Rohrer will read poems from his book, The Others. Joining him are poets Joshua Beckman, author of nine books and editor at Wave Books, and Rachel Kessler whose work can be found in Poetry Northwest, USA Today, and The Stranger. Hotel Sorrento, Free

Thu, May 18
Seattle International Film Festival 
As the U.S. film festival with the highest attendance, SIFF always boasts plenty of Hollywood star power, global cinematic diversity, and local filmmaking. The 2017 event adds a new element: film creation. SIFF’s new Work-in-Progress program features four curated films, each of which will receive industry and audience feedback during the final weekend of the festival. Perhaps SIFF can actually help create the fest’s next breakout hit.  SIFF Film Center, $11 per screening 

May 18–20
Tesseract
Dance and sci-fi aren't obvious collaborators, and Tesseract is about as far out as one can get. The experimental creation of filmmaker Charles Atlas and choreographers Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener combine a time-bending six-part stereoscopic 3D space opera with a live dance performance filmed, edited, and projected on the spot. On the Boards, $23–$25

Sat, May 20
David Bazan
Though his musical journey began in 1995 with Pedro the Lion, singer/songwriter David Bazan has since 2007 released several albums on his own. Bazan spent most of the past five years on tour and away from his family, giving him a lot of time to reflect on the joys, challenges, and defining moments of a life on the lam. From that reflection comes Blanco, his latest album which ponders on a constantly mobile life through songs such as Oblivion, Teardrops, and Over AgainNeumos, $18–$20 

Sun, May 21
Campout Cinema: 'The Muppet Movie'
Just because Seattle weather has a hard time deciding what season to be, that shouldn't stop anyone from enjoying the experience of an outdoor movie. Campout Cinema's screening of The Muppet Movie (1979) features a harrowing tale about Kermit the Frog's journey from the swamps of Florida to star-studded Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Grab your lawn chairs, blanket, and popcorn. MoPop, $14

