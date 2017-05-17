  1. News & City Life

That Washington

Bill Introduced by Senator Murray Would Explicitly Ban Credit Discrimination Against LGBTQ

Only 15 states and DC have laws in place that prevent credit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

By Hayat Norimine 5/17/2017 at 11:02am

Patty murray 72a19244fa28068f large cssmzy

Credit decisions can influence someone's ability to rent or buy a house, secure loans, or go to college—and while there are protections in place to prevent credit discrimination on certain personal characteristics, there's no federal law that explicitly prevents discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

U.S. senator Patty Murray on Wednesday introduced legislation—joined by representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, 13 senators and more than 20 representatives—that would explicitly prevent making credit decisions based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It would amend the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which currently prevents discrimination in credit based on "race, color, religion, national original, sex, marital status, or age."

As the law stands right now, discrimination against the LGBTQ community could still be illegal. In late August, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau responded to an inquiry from Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders about whether the CFPB views outlawing credit discrimination based on "sex" to include sexual orientation or gender identity; the answer was yes, said director Richard Cordray, in a seven-page letter outlining extensive case law.

"There is no apparent reason why the same reasoning that the Supreme Court and the courts of appeals have applied to discrimination on the basis of 'sex' under Title VII would not equally apply to discrimination on the basis of 'sex' under ECOA as well," Cordray wrote. He pointed to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting "discrimination based on actual or perceived nonconformity with sex-based or gender-based stereotypes," which in earlier precedents has been interpreted to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Murray's bill would, however, make it explicitly illegal if there was ever any argument or interpretation of the ECOA. Currently only 15 states, including Washington state and DC prevent credit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. 

“No one should ever fear discrimination when trying to secure a roof over their head or seek a high quality education, simply because of who they love or who they are,” Murray said in a released statement. “By coming together to ensure LGBTQ individuals are protected from this discriminatory practice once and for all, we can take an important step forward in our country and send a very clear message against President Trump’s anti-LGBTQ agenda.”

Filed under
Discrimination, LGBTQ Rights, Patty Murray
Show Comments

Related Content

Seattle Art Fair

Slide Show: Seattle Art Fair

07/31/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Childhaven Celebration Luncheon

03/12/2014

Guest Opinion

Trans Women Are Women. Period.

01/29/2016 By Danni Askini

The C is for Crank

Murray: GOP Policies, Statements "Insulting to Women"

02/17/2012 By Erica C. Barnett

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 17–23

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

10:20am By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

News & City Life

That Washington

Bill Introduced by Senator Murray Would Explicitly Ban Credit Discrimination Against LGBTQ

11:02am By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Secret Life of Urban Crows

7:00am By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

05/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

05/15/2017 By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

Style & Shopping

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe