  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Men’s Fashion

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

The owner of The Saint and Havana talks motorcycle road trips, bespoke shirts from Rome, and his bygone rocker days.

By Rosin Saez 5/16/2017 at 11:25am

Quentin 226 ucszmi

The peacock himself, Quentin Ertel. 

Image: Jim Henkens

Quentin Ertel was born and raised in one the nation’s hippest ’hoods: Brooklyn, New York—pre-hipsterification, that is. He moved to Seattle in 1995 and hadn't planned on staying long, much less open two Capitol Hill businesses, meet his future wife, and start a family. My how that tune has changed: “There really is a warmth to people here.”

Despite our actual lack of warmth or sunny spring weather, Ertel’s right, we can be a warm bunch (Seattle freeze what now?). Yet our collective Seattle style remains, for the most part, in the comfort zone of cool neutrals. Lots of gray and black. Perhaps plaid shirts are a sort of neutral here, too. But if you’ve visited either of Ertel’s spots—his teal-as-all-get-out taqueria and tequila bar, The Saint, and his Caribbeanesque getaway, Havana—then you can guess that his style doesn’t skew subtle.

Indeed, the man pulls style inspiration from Antonioni films, roadside thrift stores in Idaho, and Memphis musicians. He’s even been known to “out peacock” some of Italy’s most stylish peacocks in Rome, which is saying something. Ertel’s style is built upon feeling your look—swagger some may call it. —Rosin Saez

For me, style is really about projecting what you feel. Some days I may feel super casual or other days it may be a hand-sewn Boglioli wool suit or it may be pink pants and a seersucker jacket. And if you're going to run with a look like that, you have to feel it.

It’s less about labels and more about sort of blending you know a high concept and low brow. It’s about using pieces that have meaning and make you happy.

There are beautiful things, but unless you put them together in your own way, it remains fashion, and not style. When you have this conversation with things that you love and the outside world, that’s the intersection where style occurs, to me.

I think style in Seattle is actually changing quite a bit, which is great to see. I love walking down the street and having my eyebrows raised a little bit.

One of my all-time style icons is David Hemmings in Blow-Up, which is the Michelangelo Antonioni about 1960s London fashion. Putting those dark shoes together with white jeans and that shirt and that belt, there’s something about he just feels it the whole time and I love that. I would say that there are days when I wake up and it’s a Blow-Up day.

I really love Stax Records, you know mid-60s Memphis soul, so someone like Booker T. Jones just defines suave. I would say he’s a style icon. Tipping my hat to New York City, I have to throw Gene Hackman and The French Connection in there.

Quentin 175 llslor

Pop of baby blue on Quentin Ertel.

Image: Jim Henkens

I was on my way back into Seattle from a really long motorcycle trip on an old Honda CB750 and stopped at this thrift store to buy a suit. I was literally driving into town, getting off my motorcycle, putting on that suit, and walking into a friend’s wedding. This ten dollar seersucker jacket that I bought 20 years ago in a thrift store in Boise, Idaho has become this favorite traveling item of mine.

I was walking around one day in Rome and there’s a brass plaque outside this little storefront. I looked in and there’s this old guy at the counter and this woman in the back hand sewing things and all these bolts of fabric. It’s this shop called Mattioli Camiceria, where a 70-year-old woman and her husband make beautiful, beautiful bespoke shirts; they last forever. They’re very adamant: Never dry clean them, only hand wash and hand iron.

John Richards at Jack Straw is a maestro. One of my favorite suits, the wool Boglioli suit that I wear in the winter, I got from him. Butch Blum, I love working with Mihyon. The guys at Mario’s are great. When I got married I forgot to try on my Dolce and Gabbana suit. When it didn’t fit right, they got it hemmed for me in 36 hours; they pretty much saved the wedding. I also love the smaller stuff like Hammer and Awl up in Madrona. I just bought a nice summer shirt there, just waiting for it to warm up.

I was like a footnote to a footnote to a footnote in Seattle music history. I played with a couple of really good bands, one was called Brent Arnold and the Spheres, which was on Up Records, the label that did the first Modest Mouse records. A band that I had with some friends, The Tremens, was a really fun project. But I stopped playing in a band long ago. I still play music for my son but that’s about it.


 

Filed under
The Saint, Havana, Quentin Ertel, Style File
Show Comments
In this Article

Hammer and Awl

Mens Apparel 3315 E. Pike St

Editor’s Pick

Mario's

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 1513 Sixth Ave

If Seattle had to do without Barneys, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus, it could, because of Mario Bisio. His namesake two-story, coed clothier collects Italian ...

Editor’s Pick

Butch Blum

Gift Accessories, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 1332 Sixth Ave

Men are irresistible in cardigans. Old men, young men, preppy men, edgy men: At the older-than-your-executive assistant Butch Blum (since 1974 to be exact) t...

Havana

Dancing, Late Night, Live Entertainment, Singles Scene 1010 E Pike St

Editor’s Pick

The Saint

$ Mexican 1416 E Olive Way

Everything is fun at the Saint tequila bar—even the restrooms, which are decked out like Day of the Dead dioramas. Try a shot of Sauza chased by spicy housem...

Related Content

Drink of the Week

Drink of the Week: El Santo margarita at The Saint

02/10/2009

Secrets and innuendo

Beginning Tonight: Secret All Night Happy Hour at the Saint!

04/16/2009

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Gentleman's Code

Style File: 5 Questions with Bruce Pflaumer

08/31/2016 By Colleen Williams

Eat & Drink

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

11:10am By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

11:10am By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

12:59pm By Hayat Norimine

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

05/15/2017 By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Intentional Strangers

The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

11:25am By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe