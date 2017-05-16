  1. Arts & Culture
A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

This Sunday, witness the return of David Lynch's cult classic at these local watering holes. There will be cherry pie specials and damn fine coffee cocktails, obviously.

By Liz Weber and Darren Davis 5/16/2017 at 11:10am

Image: Courtesy Showtime

The wait is almost over. On Sunday, May 21 Twin Peaks returns to television for a revival season that no one thought would really happen. But now that it really, truly is—18 new episodes directed by the man, the myth David Lynch—Seattle prepares for its own demented Super Bowl Sunday of sorts.

If you aren't throwing your own party (remember, the 9pm premier time is a little late for too many thematically appropriate cups of coffee), think about heading out to these local venues and join other Peaks-heads for some damn fine food and drink specials.

Central Cinema
For those who need a brief refresher of what all went down last we left Agent Dale Cooper, arrive early for a highlight reel and a special performance by local drag queen RainBowGore Cake. Either way, be sure to find a seat well before the 9pm showtime, as seating is first come first serve for the two-hour premiere. 7:30–11pm, Free

Bonus
Central Cinema Trivia Night
In preparation for the Central Cinema’s viewing party, MAP Theatre troupe will host trivia on Wednesday, May 16. With over 50 questions covering all things related to the cult classic, even die-hard fans may find themselves stumped. If nothing else, you’ll learn a few obscure facts to impress your friends come Sunday. 7pm, $8

Linda's Tavern
If the fictional Double R Diner were to merge with a western, it might look something like Linda’s. With $1 PBRs all night and no cover charge, feel free to wet your whistle long after the closing credits. There will probably be a lot to talk about. 9pm–2am, Free

Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge
The 24-hour diner will be raffling off prizes and drumming up a general buzz of celebration before the 9pm premiere time. Knowing it wouldn’t be a true viewing party without a few staples, Lost Lake will also sling some $5 cherry pie slices and $7 Irish coffees. 9pm, Free

Timbre Room
If you’re looking to ditch the old-school diner vibe, the nightclub and event space boasts a full bar and their own version of Cooper's favorite hot beverage. With 6 HD TV’s and a projection screen, you won't miss a single frame of Kyle MacLachlan's expressive face. 7:30–11pm, Free

Style & Shopping

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

11:25am By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

