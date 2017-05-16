A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

The wait is almost over. On Sunday, May 21 Twin Peaks returns to television for a revival season that no one thought would really happen. But now that it really, truly is—18 new episodes directed by the man, the myth David Lynch—Seattle prepares for its own demented Super Bowl Sunday of sorts.

If you aren't throwing your own party (remember, the 9pm premier time is a little late for too many thematically appropriate cups of coffee), think about heading out to these local venues and join other Peaks-heads for some damn fine food and drink specials.

Central Cinema

For those who need a brief refresher of what all went down last we left Agent Dale Cooper, arrive early for a highlight reel and a special performance by local drag queen RainBowGore Cake. Either way, be sure to find a seat well before the 9pm showtime, as seating is first come first serve for the two-hour premiere. 7:30–11pm, Free



Bonus

Central Cinema Trivia Night

In preparation for the Central Cinema’s viewing party, MAP Theatre troupe will host trivia on Wednesday, May 16. With over 50 questions covering all things related to the cult classic, even die-hard fans may find themselves stumped. If nothing else, you’ll learn a few obscure facts to impress your friends come Sunday. 7pm, $8

Linda's Tavern

If the fictional Double R Diner were to merge with a western, it might look something like Linda’s. With $1 PBRs all night and no cover charge, feel free to wet your whistle long after the closing credits. There will probably be a lot to talk about. 9pm–2am, Free

Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge

The 24-hour diner will be raffling off prizes and drumming up a general buzz of celebration before the 9pm premiere time. Knowing it wouldn’t be a true viewing party without a few staples, Lost Lake will also sling some $5 cherry pie slices and $7 Irish coffees. 9pm, Free



Timbre Room

If you’re looking to ditch the old-school diner vibe, the nightclub and event space boasts a full bar and their own version of Cooper's favorite hot beverage. With 6 HD TV’s and a projection screen, you won't miss a single frame of Kyle MacLachlan's expressive face. 7:30–11pm, Free