Wear What When: May 15–21

Tue, May 16

How to Blog and Stay Legal

Calling all bloggers! If you own a blog, this workshop is for you. Learn the tips and tricks you need to stay legal, including how to work with brands, sign contracts, and more. This informative event will be in collaboration with Lee and Hayes, and will teach you everything you need to know about the ins and outs of blogging.

Thu, May 18

Fremont Third Thursday

Celebrate Fremont Third Thursday this week with a Winston White pop-up shop at Pipe and Row! Winston White is a locally owned brand, designed in Lake Tapps, Washington. Now that the sun has finally started to emerge from behind the rainclouds, the brand has also recently launched a new swimwear collection just in time. Enjoy some sips with friends and take a look at their beachy collection!

May 20 & 21

Brides for a Cause Road Show

Know any brides-to-be? This Portland based nonprofit boutique is traveling to Seattle for the weekend to bring their bridal gowns to you. Gowns start at $150 and will include huge savings on their best styles. In addition, these gently worn dresses support an amazing cause, as proceeds go towards charity.

Sun, May 21

WedLocks 2017

An entire event dedicated to bridal beauty? Say no more. Whether you're a bride to be or just a hopeless romantic, come get beautified at this event. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales go to the charity, Get Hitched Give Hope, plus Desiree Hartsock from the Bachelor will be attending and signing her new book, My Fairytale Wedding. An event you'll want to say I do to.