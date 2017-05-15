  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

Take heed—one of the city's best goes on hiatus at the end of the month.

By Allecia Vermillion 5/15/2017 at 9:00am

Seattle jacks bbq brent nqdqts

Image: Olivia Brent

Seattle doesn't have a signature sauce or barbecue ethos like some cities to the south and east. But over the years we've built a population of solid spots that do right by low-and-slow art of cooking meat.

Campfire BBQ

This log cabin trailer set up permanent residence in Lower Queen Anne to serve some of the most legit brisket around. Now that the weather's finally warmer-ish, it would be prime time for  Campfire's all-outdoor quarters, in the parking lot next to Citizen. But—oh no! Owner and pitmaster Stefan Giles needs to recover from a back injury, so Campfire will close up shop after Sunday, May 28 to give him time to heal; it's not yet clear when business will resume. We're sending nothing but good vibes Stefan's way and resolving to get here for one final meat fix in before the 28th. The trailer will be on its regular schedule (Thursday through Sunday from 4–9) until then.

Wood Shop BBQ

A popular barbecue food truck is now a popular restaurant in the Central District, with a bar full of local beer and cocktails with house-smoked ingredients. The lineup of pulled pork, brisket, and mac and cheese bowls is the work of unabashed barbecue geek Matt Davis, a former furniture maker with a degree in wood technology. The food is great, but the sprawling next-door patio is even better.

Jack's BBQ

Food snobs used to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that hasn't been true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his Georgetown roadhouse. Timmons is a Texan—so brisket’s naturally the star, though it’s hard to go wrong with the meats or the lineup of sides (oh, hey Frito pie). Chairs don’t match, service is happy and harried, but the many tenderizing hours meat spends in that smoker—not to mention the gleeful geekery surrounding wood choice, sauce minimalism, and the Tuesday-night-only gargantuan beef ribs—renders this all very charming. Oh, and hey...Jack's just launched weekend brunch.

Emma's BBQ

Some barbecue joints are temples of meat and technique, a place to evaluate smoke rings and eschew sauce. Conversely, enter this little place on Rainier and it feels like you just scored an invite to an epic family barbecue. A really nice family, at that. Brisket is tender, rib meat can't wait to part ways with the bone, and it all comes slathered in a tangy tomato-based sauce. The sides are barbecue standards (baked beans, yams, coleslaw, potato salad) but are clearly made with care and no shortage of extra steps. This means fluffy cornbread and mac and cheese that isn't overly soupy; the greens—cooked with tiny chopped-up bits of brisket end—might be the best barbecue greens of your life. Yes, you'll be crazy full by the end of it all, but take heed: If Thanksgiving happened in summertime, it would taste like Emma's sweet potato pie.

Bitterroot BBQ

Ballard’s stylized urban barbecue and bourbon joint is designed like a mullet: businesslike consumption of ribs and brisket up front, party in the back bar. It's easy to be suspicious of barbecue restaurants that aren't roadhouses  or holes in the wall, but Bitterroot pulls off this tricky balance, no problem. Flavor the dry-rubbed meats yourself with one of the four house sauces, and note sides that transcend their down-home origins, like the pink pickled deviled eggs. 

Filed under
Barbecue
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bitterroot

$$ Barbecue 5239 Ballard Ave NW

 Ballard’s stylized urban barbecue and bourbon joint is designed like a mullet: businesslike consumption of ribs and brisket up front, party in the back bar....

Editor’s Pick

Emma's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 5303 Rainier Ave. S.

Some barbecue joints are temples of meat and technique, a place to evaluate smoke rings and eschew sauce. However, enter this little pink storefront on Raini...

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 3924 Airport Way S

Food snobs love to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that’s not really true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his...

Editor’s Pick

Wood Shop BBQ

$$ Barbecue 2513 S Jackson St.

A popular barbecue food truck is now a popular restaurant in the Central District, with a bar full of local beer and cocktails with house-smoked ingredients....

Campfire BBQ

$$ Barbecue 706 Taylor Ave N

This log cabin trailer roved around town until it set up permanent residence in Lower Queen Anne to serve some of the most legit brisket around. There's no i...

Related Content

Article

One Nation, Under Barbecue

07/01/2013 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Mobile Munchies

Street Eatin’

08/04/2009 By Nick Feldman

Meat Matters

Where Did Texas Monthly's Barbecue Editor Eat Brisket in Seattle?

02/19/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Brisket Dispatch

Wood Shop BBQ Opens in the Central District

01/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Closings

Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle

05/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

10:05am Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

10:27am By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

8:00am By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

8:00am By Jake Bullinger

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Intentional Strangers

The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

11:15am By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

8:00am By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

8:00am By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

7:00am By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

7:00am By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

8:00am By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

7:00am By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe