Market Makeovers
Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing
Seattle's iconic emporium gains a many-angled annex.
By Allecia Vermillion 5/15/2017 at 8:00am Published in the June 2017 issue of Seattle Met
(Click here to view image in new window)
Related Content
The Northwest Flavor Issue
Chefsteps' Guide to Pike Place Market
07/01/2014 By Allecia Vermillion
Dare to Eclair
Why Yes, Seattle Has a New French Eclair Bakery in Pike Place Market
06/16/2016 By Rosin Saez
Video
Pike Place Market Busker Spotlight: Carly Calbero
06/15/2011 By Christopher Werner
Fun With Listicles
Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints
9:00am By Allecia Vermillion
Market Makeovers
Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing
8:00am By Allecia Vermillion
Shifts & Shakeups
This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches
05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez
Coming Soon
Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer
05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez
Critic's Notebook
Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?
05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson
Closings
Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle
05/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion
Summer Festivals
Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap
10:05am Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis
The Weekend Starts...Now
The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14
05/11/2017 By Darren Davis
Ticket Alert
Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle
05/10/2017 By Darren Davis
Bang for Your Buck
Cheap Week: May 8–14
05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams
The Weekend Starts...Now
The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7
05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff
Ticket Alerts
The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived
05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld
Immigrants and Refugee Affairs
City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program
10:27am By Hayat Norimine
Quote Unquote
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Is a Master Strategist
8:00am By Jessica Voelker
Intentional Strangers
The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs
8:00am By Hayat Norimine
Fashion and Events
Wear What When: May 15–21
11:15am By Nicole Erickson
West Coast Best Coast
Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores
05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly
Mommy Dearest
Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide
05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson
Fashion and Events
Wear What When: May 8–14
05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson
Fashion and Events
Wear What When: May 1–7
05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson
Seattle Pet Guide
What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?
04/17/2017 By Allison Williams
Bar Stool Dispatch
Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black
04/11/2017 By Darren Davis
Bar Stool Dispatch
Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way
03/28/2017 By Darren Davis
Review
New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm
03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion
Drinking Games
One Final Round of Smash Putt
02/28/2017 By Darren Davis
Bar Stool Dispatch
Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable
02/01/2017 By Darren Davis
Northwest Travel
15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations
7:00am By Allison Williams
Cabins & Cottages
The Best Washington State Park Cabins
05/14/2017 By Allison Williams
Five Ways
Northwest Festival Forecast: May
05/03/2017 By Liz Weber
Seattle Pet Guide
Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs
04/17/2017 By Allison Williams
Seattle Pet Guide
At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year
04/17/2017 By Allison Williams
Screen Time Savant
How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.
03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion
Good to Know
Breastfeeding Bingo
03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion
Back Fence
Seattle Kids v. Climate Change
03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson
Where to Live Now
The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017
04/20/2017 By Darren Davis
Fond of Flora
Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District
04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez