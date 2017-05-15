  1. News & City Life

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

Participants want to see the eight-week program continue, and expanded.

By Hayat Norimine 5/15/2017 at 10:27am

Abdullahi farah nkgzne

Abdul Farah, 15, describes his experience at the city's Immigrant Family Institute at City Hall on May 13, 2017. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

For eight weeks, 15-year-old Abdullahi Farah, a freshman at Evergreen High School's technology school in White Center, spent four hours every Saturday in workshops with city employees and Seattle police officers. And he loved it. 

"This actually changed my life," Abdul said.

Abdul, who was born in the U.S. with parents from Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, was part of the city's eight-week Immigrant Family Institute, a pilot program meant to keep youth from immigrant families out of the criminal justice system by bringing youth and police officers together for workshops. He said the Saturday mornings turned his fear of cops into an appreciation for them, that now he can communicate with his parents better and express his emotions; he connected with Jabali Stewart, an administrator at the Bush School who's contracted with the city. 

"This bicultural reality that they have to grapple with, I get that," said Stewart, whose parents immigrated from Trinidad and Tobago. He said he saw Abdul as "the classic case of the kid who's on the fence." Abdul said his older brother was in and out of jail when he was younger, starting at the age of 16.

This year 42 family members and eight police officers participated voluntarily, according to officials. But as the program came to an end on Saturday, its participants were both appreciative and uncertain—they wanted the program to continue, in an even larger scale. While officials say Seattle mayor Ed Murray has been a strong supporter of the program, he's also on his way out. Murray's not seeking reelection; his last day as mayor is December 31. 

"We've got to see if the city's going to put its money where its mouth is," Stewart said to PubliCola Saturday. "It's subject to the mayor's whims. ... We need to know that the city's ready to back OIRA up. I would love to see this grow."

Right now the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs has a request into the mayor's office for the Immigrant Family Institute to be a permanent eight-week program every year as the office evaluates the results of the pilot. OIRA director Cuc Vu said the city's in the middle of budget discussions, and she's not worried about whether the program—which costs a little over $100,000—will continue, regardless of who the next mayor is. The office currently has a budget of a little over $4 million, Vu said. 

"When you tap into a need like this and the response that we got, it rises above politics," Vu said, "and I think we've got a pretty strong case to continue whoever the next mayor is." 

As far as expanding the program, though, that's more challenging. OIRA officials are also considering parenting workshops that could add another seven weeks or so. Any more than that would be tough to manage for a small office, Vu said, unless the mayor chose to expand OIRA with more investment or staff. 

"I certainly think that there's a statement of need that you heard today that could support a larger program," Vu said.

Filed under
criminal justice system, Immigrants, Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, City Hall
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Murray Names New Immigrant and Refugee Office Director

07/15/2014 By Erica C. Barnett

City Hall

Seattle to Set Aside $1 Million of Legal Aid for Immigrants

03/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mike Mann Speaks

02/01/2010 By Chris Kissel

PubliCalendar

PubliCalendar: Wing Luke Museum Presents Immigration in Context

05/07/2015 By Atoosa Moinzadeh

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Closings

Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle

05/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

10:05am Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

10:27am By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

8:00am By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

8:00am By Jake Bullinger

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Intentional Strangers

The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

11:15am By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

8:00am By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

8:00am By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

7:00am By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

7:00am By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

8:00am By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

7:00am By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe