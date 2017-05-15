  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Cabin Party

Today’s posh vacation rentals are a long way from Seattle’s first cabin.

By James Ross Gardner 5/15/2017 at 8:00am Published in the June 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Arthur dennys cabin at alki point ca 1902 flat quny3a

The Denny Party cabin, erected in 1851, was one of Seattle’s first.

This month’s cover story opens with a greeting: “Welcome to the great indoors” (“Washington’s Best Cabins and Cottages” ). It’s a salutation that’s shorthand for what the term cabin has come to mean. Luxury in the woods. Easy living. A hot tub. Probably Netflix. 

We’ve come a long way since the days of Seattle’s first European settler–built cabin. That cabin wasn’t the kind you’d turn to, to get away from it all. No Yahtzee by a cozy fireplace there. In fact, Seattle’s first is famous for being incomplete. 

See, when advance members of the Denny Party landed at Alki Point in September 1851, in present-day West Seattle, they built a cabin. Or rather they started to build a cabin. Nineteen-year-old David Denny, brother of Denny Party leader, Arthur, sustained an ax wound, and the injury and other setbacks stalled construction. 

When Arthur and the rest of the party arrived, six weeks after David, up from Portland via the schooner Exact, David greeted them with what must be the most Seattle phrase of all time. Even now, though it goes unspoken, it’s a sentiment likely on the mind of many a longtime local when someone new arrives: “I wish you hadn’t come.”

The cabin was roofless, and hardly equipped to host the 24 members of the party, including 12 children. Imagine a structure built with Lincoln Logs—by a five-year-old. A drunk five-year-old. 

The party pushed through the winter nonetheless (and added a roof) and stuck around long enough to recognize the region’s bounty. In the spring of 1852, the group relocated to the mudflats across the bay, and then on to present-day Pioneer Square.

Over the next century and a half, the city exploded and gained an international reputation for innovation. Cabins, meanwhile, became less like mountain man hovels designed to ward off hypothermia and more like those Seattle Met senior editor Allison Williams highlights in our cover story. They’re now posh vacation rentals. They’re called things like bungalows. They’re called things like chalets.

So yes, welcome to the great indoors. To paraphrase David Denny, we’re glad you came.

Filed under
Cabins, Editor's Note
Show Comments

Related Content

Summer Escapes

Washington's Best Cabins and Cottages

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Article

What to Do in October

10/01/2013 By Katherine Koberg

Article

A Note from the Editor

12/08/2008 By Katherine Koberg

Article

A Note from the Editor

01/04/2009

Eat & Drink

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

05/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

05/15/2017 By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Intentional Strangers

The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe