This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

Farewell, porchetta sandwich, you Dot's Deli fan fave. Image: Rosin Saez

Closings

Dot's Butcher and Deli

Well, let's start with the sadness, shall we? Owner Miles James—knowing when to fold 'em—has decided to serve the final porchetta sandwiches this week. Its last day is Friday, May 12, unless the case has already been emptied and the remaining meatballs have been served.

Young American Ale House

Within the next few weeks, Maria Hines will close her casual Ballard pub. While the pivot away from its former iteration as Golden Beetle didn't pan, she plans to save the YAAH concept “for another place at another time.”

Clever Bottle

Meanwhile, in Belltown, a sign is up on the door at Clever Bottle, announcing that the Belltown bar has shut its doors after seven years serving charming cocktails in a surprisingly mellow space suffused with candlelight.

Comebacks

The Pink Door

At the start of this year, the Pike Place Market restaurant with the said pink-hued entrance closed for a “magical” remodel. But as of May 8, The Pink Door and its dwelling therein is open again and not a moment too soon for patio weather.

Coming Soon

B-Side

Analog Coffee owners Danny Hanlon and Tim Hayden, along with Jake Vorono, will open a breakfast and lunch haven on Capitol Hill. Hello English muffin sandwiches. Also to come: good-for-you grain bowls, drinks on tap, patio seating, and optional nerding out opportunities.

Lil’ Neon Taco

Monica Dimas will open a second Neon Taco outpost near the Hideout on First Hill. Unlike her original counter inside Nacho Borracho, this one will be a full-service standalone restaurant, with full-service niceties like beer and wine and, you know, its own seating. And there are plans to provide sustenance to the Hideout's cocktail crowd. Oh, and down the road: brunch.

The Lakehouse; Civility and Unrest

Two new concepts from the brain of Jason Wilson (of the erstwhile Crush and Belltown steak house Miller's Guild) are coming to Bellevue this June. The Lakehouse will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the utmost level while Civility and Unrest is “plush cocktail bar inspired by a modern, underground speakeasy,” says a press release.

Tentenyu

With beginnings as a food stall in Kyoto, Japan in 1971, this ramen powerhouse—the longest operating ramen restaurant in Ichijoji—has come a long way, literally. It will open its third U.S. location on Capitol Hill come July, taking over the former Mercedes-Benz showroom at Pike and Belmont Ave.