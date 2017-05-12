  1. Style & Shopping
The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

The actress-turned-lifestyle mogul launches a Goop popup in Seattle and Bellevue.

By Rosin Saez 5/12/2017 at 12:55pm

Goop image big e6t2wb

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow lunching in the great—and curated—outdoors.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to grace Seattle at Nordstrom's Downtown location this month—May 19 to be exact. Her royal goopiness will be downtown for a personal appearance and book signing. Which book? Pick one. The Oscar-winning actress has authored over four books on everything from natural beauty and skin care to clean eating. 

Paltrow's visit will come just a week after Nordstrom launches Goop-In@Nordstrom today, May 12. The popup, or pop-in rather as the local retailer calls it, is a collection of, what else, wellness-focused products selected by Paltrow's own discerning lifestyle brand Goop.

Goop's first-time collab with a major retailer brings such things as French Girl organic skin care, Goop's own line of beauty, facial masks, and perfume, all of which launched two years ago. Plus, Kjaer Weis cosmetics, vegan makeup from Phyto-Pigments, Staub ceramics and cookware, meditation pillows, yoga gear, and other holistic goods. Think Goop newsletter (the one that's nabbed about a million subscribers) come to life.

With origins as a website lauding Paltrow's favorite things to eat, buy, and do, today Goop is a full-service media company with lifestyle news as well as an e-commerce space. Going strong for nearly seven years now, going strong and expanding into more markets everyday.

Clearly, the people love them some GP and GP-sanctioned wellness products.

Nordstrom Pop In, Nordstrom, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow
Style & Shopping

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

