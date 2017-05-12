10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

The 46th District Democrats's candidate forum last month at the Seattle Mennonite Church. Image: Hayat Norimine

At this rate, the city could plan a very effective heist with the number of mayoral candidates, nearly double the crew from Ocean's Eleven. Or form two fully rostered basketball teams to play games at KeyArena (or Sodo); they may not be the Sonics, but it'd still be entertaining.

With the announcement of state representative Jessyn Farrell this morning and former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan, the crowded mayor's race now has 14 candidates with council member Lorena González also expected to enter. The official filing week starts Monday. Two of them will survive the August 1 primary (though I may not) to make it to the November 7 general election.

Seattle mayor Ed Murray's announcement Tuesday that he's no longer running for reelection—after a month battling allegations of sexually abusing teens decades ago—left an open race with few high-profile candidates (activists Nikkita Oliver and Cary Moon), none who have held elected office with the exception of former mayor Mike McGinn. Now there are two state legislators, including Bob Hasegawa, and a potential council member thrown into the mix.

In an emotionally charged election season, the flood of candidates has inspired some comedic relief.

They say Seattle's growing at a rate of 1,000 people for week.



All of them are coming to run for mayor. https://t.co/lvX3FTMMt6 — Not Mayor Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) May 12, 2017

@MelPlummer I got a poll asking about your mom. I heard she already hired a consultant — Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) May 12, 2017

The Seattle mayor race right now pic.twitter.com/5kATdggdg0 — CJ Newberry (@cjnewberry) May 12, 2017

Will

The

Last

Person

Not Running

For

Mayor of Seattle

Please Turn Out The Lights — Shaun Scott (@eyesonthestorm) May 12, 2017

Seattle: You're running for Mayor, and You're running for Mayor, and Your'e running for Mayor! Candidacies for everyone! — Marley Blonsky (@MarleyBlonsky) May 12, 2017

Please raise your hand if you are a Seattle resident and are NOT running for Mayor. — Jessi (@jessimurray) May 12, 2017

I'm proud to announce my dog Buddy's entrance into the race for Seattle mayor! KeyArena leveled for urban dog park. — Patrick Bouchor (@PatrickBouchor) May 12, 2017

It makes sense to jump into the Seattle mayor's race at this point. Someone can make it through the primary with like 15% of the vote — Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) May 12, 2017

Well, hello dapper man on a bike enjoying #HelmetFreedom. Would you like to be Seattle Mayor?#SEAbikes pic.twitter.com/pK8kRaAmM9 — Helmet Freedom USA (@Helmet_Freedom) May 12, 2017