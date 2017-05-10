  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 10–16

The week in which: Iron Chef Gauntlet cheftestants collaborate at Adana, the Annual Pierogi Fest is back, and Bateau hosts Feast of the Beast.

By Rosin Saez 5/10/2017 at 9:00am

Bateau d2pvaf

Imagine it: communal table, family-style meal, three courses from Bateau chef Taylor Thornhill.

Image: Bateau

Wed, May 10
Iron Chef Gauntlet Dinner at Adana
Chef Shota Nakajima will welcome fellow Iron Chef Gauntlet competitor, chef Jason Dady, to his Capitol Hill restaurant for a one-night-only collaboration dinner; more breaking bread, less head to head. Their six-course menu will infused smoke into each dish, such things like, smoked kumamoto oysters, “gently smoked” King salmon with lemon and fried egg aioli, Texas barbecue short ribs with smoked soy sauce, and cedar-smoked gelato. Tickets are $70, cocktail hour starts at 6pm, and reservations can be made at info@adanaseattle.com.  

Thu, May 10
Beer Dinner at Lark with Cloudburst Brewing and Holy Mountain Brewing
As part of Seattle Beer Weekongoing until May 14—chef John Sundstrom will host not one, but two breweries at his Capitol Hill restaurant for a multicourse meal: fried shishito peppers, smoked oysters, guinea hen croquette, pink scallops with green curry, and Kurobuto pork loin will be among the dinner’s dishes. As for the brews, expect things like Cloudburst’s Happy Little Clouds pilsner, Market Fresh Saison, plus Holy Mountain’s Seer and Midnight Still ales. Tickets are $130.

Sat, May 13
Annual Pierogi Fest
Have an insatiable need for dumplings? Then you should probably head to the Polish Cultural Center for some authentic Polish dumplings this Saturday from 11:30 to 5. The Annual Pierogi Fest will have a variety of dumplings including meat, potato and cheese, and plum; all are $10 for 10. There will also be more Polish fare along with Polish beer at the cultural center, as well as folk performances, music, and yes, probably long lines. 

Sun, May 14
Mother’s Day
In the top two of most brunch-filled holidays, Mother’s Day is upon us and it’s time to take mommy dearest out for a late morning meal. We have some dining suggestions for you on that front. Some other not-to-be-missed holiday happenings... Filipino Style Brunch at Bar del Corso, where chef Melissa Miranda will put her Italian-trained touches on a cuisine dear to her heart and Pre-Funk Rosé Tasting at Seattle Caviar Company (yes, there will caviar to go with that rosy wine). 

Mon, May 15
Fete de la Bete at Bateau
Renee Erickson’s Capitol Hill steak house has amassed quite a bit of recognition during its year-ish tenure so far, including Seattle Met’s Best Restaurant of the Year. So any chance to dig into chef Taylor Thornhill’s menu of house-aged steak and beautifully plated dishes is one you wouldn’t want to miss. Enter Fete de la Bete, or Feast of the Beast, a Monday evening dinner series in which a three-course dinner is served at a communal table family style. Feasting begins at 6:30, dinner is $65 per person (plus an optional $30 drink pairing); contact Bateau for reservations.

Ticket Alert: May 22
Fermentation Dinner at Trove
Joining forces with Denver-based food lab Brewed Food, chefs Rachel Yang and Jensen Cummings are creating a dinner of micro-organism magic along with New Belgian Brewing and Fremont Brewing as part of the Feast of Fermentation Tour. The collaborative menu will have dishes that incorporate raw brewing ingredients like a hoppy geoduck ceviche, sourdough blini with hopped yogurt and malted bacon, crispy pork dumpling with malted gochujang, and culotte steak served with barrel-smoked spring onion and malted chimichurri. Tickets for Trove’s Fermentation Dinner are $65.

